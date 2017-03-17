Signal Centers Recommended For New $250,000 Contract For Baby University

Friday, March 17, 2017

Signal Centers is being recommended for a new $250,000 contract to operate Baby University for the city.

Officials said the purpose of Baby University is to coach families to prepare their children for life-long success.

Case managers work with families in the East Side and East Lake communities.

Officials said, "Our vision is for Baby University to become a model for helping families across Hamilton County and Chattanooga to access appropriate services, navigate those services processes, and prepare children for life-long success."

Enrollment is limited to families who agree to intensive case management and agree to make a family plan.