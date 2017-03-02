First Volunteer Bank On Highway 58 Robbed By Gunman

The First Volunteer Bank at 4757 Highway 58 was robbed at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said no one injured.
It was reported the suspect had a weapon.
Crime Stoppers is focusing on break-ins that occurred at two different storage facilities in Catoosa County, Ga. Last Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to 1353 Mack Smith Road, Rossville, ... (click for more)
Senator David Perdue on Thursday reaffirmed his support for Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the Senate Floor. “I rise today to speak in defense of a dear colleague of ours, who is now the Attorney General, Jeff Sessions. He is my friend, and more importantly, he is a former colleague of this very body. He’s a man of integrity. He is a man of principle. ... (click for more)
Congressman Scott DesJarlais on Thursday voted for the latest in a series of House bills "to stop agency misconduct and overreach." He said the Regulatory Integrity Act would forbid civil service bureaucrats from organizing “covert propaganda” and require transparent record-keeping of public communications. Rep. DesJarlais said, "Under the Obama Administration, federal ... (click for more)
I used to think that privatization of public services or facilities was a good thing; get the job done better and cheaper. Now I think I drank the Kool-aid they put out. Governor Haslam is wrong in wanting to let a "private company" run the state park services. The parks were not designed to be profit centers, but they should continue to be run by the state government allowing ... (click for more)
I can never remember a first day in March like this one – the daffodils are in full splendor, the crocus are wide awake, even the tulips are making a move. I know a guy who has already cut his grass! The signs of the earliest spring are everywhere. Golf course fairways are greening up. Suddenly the mounting prayers are that Mother Nature isn’t setting us up for a fearsome late freeze ... (click for more)
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – The third time was certainly the charm for Cleveland’s Colton Landers. Landers is an 18-year-old senior who was a four-year starter for the Blue Raider wrestling team. He had finished as the state runner-up for the past two years, but finally put it all together two weeks ago when he finally claimed his first individual title. It was a huge win for the ... (click for more)
If the TSSAA ever started an award for Comeback of the Year honors, Hixson seniors Cederick Harris and Truman Ross would surely be nominated. This is a real success story for these two young men. Like so many teenagers who are faced with difficult and often not good choices, Harris and Ross were among a group of Hixson wrestlers who last year decided to follow the beat ... (click for more)