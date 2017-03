Walker County Arrest Report For March 13-19

I am a resident of Hamilton County and have owned property in this county since 1981. I am 66 years of age and have lawfully paid my Hamilton County taxes since 1981. For all of you who are in the same situation, please contact our county officials to ask that they enact the Property Tax Freeze law for persons 65 years of age and older. ... (click for more)

Just shy of 50 years ago, I was evermore a yearling sports writer and Bear Bryant at Alabama was among the first to help me appear a whole lot better than I was. When I would visit Tuscaloosa, Coach Bryant would let me hang around and it wasn’t long before I befriended Bert Bank. Bert, who came home after World War II and got his law degree at the university, was a longtime state ... (click for more)