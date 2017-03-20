Fire At Wagner Pencil Company In Sale Creek Causes Minimal Damage

Monday, March 20, 2017

At approximately 8:20 a.m. on Monday, the Sale Creek Fire Department responded to 660 Industrial Boulevard on a fire alarm at Wagner Pencil Company.

First arriving firefighters reported smoke and flames visible from the saw dust collection silo outside and at the rear of the building. Fire was contained to the duct work and the silo. The cause of the fire is believed to be from a spark from a machine used during the pencil making process that ignited the saw dust in the duct work.

Fire was quickly brought under control with minimal damage. No exact estimate of damage was available.

15 firefighters responded to combat the fire. Hamilton County EMS was on the scene as a precaution. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded as well. The Soddy Daisy Fire Department provided mutual aid coverage in case of additional calls in the Sale Creek Fire jurisdiction.