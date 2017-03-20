Krisle Charged In Bradley County Burglary

Monday, March 20, 2017

Detectives from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office have charged William Wilson Krisle in connection with the burglary of a residence on Old Harrison Pike.

The occupant filed a report with the sheriff’s office last Monday stating some money was missing from the residence.

Evidence gathered during the investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division implicated the 29-year-old Krisle in the burglary.

He was arrested without incident and is charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000.