The Foundry Development At Wheland/U.S. Pipe Site To Include Diverse Housing, Space For Innovative Businesses, Public Spaces

The long-vacant Wheland Foundry and U.S. Pipe properties in South Chattanooga will be developed with "diverse housing types and innovate businesses," according to a website for a 141-acre development known as The Foundry.

The site says leasing opportunities are now available at the project to be developed by the WRS Real Estate Investment firm from Mount Pleasant, S.C.

The website says, "Plans for this unique 141-acre site envision a live, work and lifestyle destination serving as the gateway to the city of South Chattanooga.

"The project will embody principles of environmental responsibility including the adaptive reuse of distinctive historic buildings, diverse housing types, support Innovative businesses, and be aneconomic generator for the region.

"in addition, the open space plan will include passive and active public spaces that will create a new address on the Tennessee River that fully takes advantage of connections to Ross's Landing, the river walk, and nearby National Park lands."

A section of the Tennessee Riverwalk from Ross's Landing to St. Elmo opened last year through the Wheland/U.S. Pipe property.

WRS, which was launched in 2001, has developed over 30 anchored retail shopping centers covering over seven million square-feet of retail space.

Officials said, "With our company’s strong values, and our experience and reputation as our most important assets, our company has aided in the development of more than 100 additional retail projects encompassing more than ten million square-feet of retail space. Furthermore, we have assisted with office space projects comprised of more than 500,000 square-feet, as well as several significant hotel, entertainment and sports facility developments. Collectively, our executive team has more than 200 years of experience in the development industry, and we pride ourselves on upholding our reputation."


Polk County Sheriff's Office Seeking Identity Of Man, Woman Wanted For 2 Burglaries

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection with two burglaries. Authorities said they have clear photos of the man and woman they are seeking. If you have any information please call the Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540 or message the sheriff's Facebook page. You will remain anonymous. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BENN, LATANIA  919 ARCADIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PROSTITUTION ---- BROBECK, ADAM JACKSON  3605 FORREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Opinion

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Will Perdue Abide His Oath?

Sonny Perdue, a licensed veterinarian who served as the governor of Georgia for eight years, is scheduled to appear for confirmation hearings  tomorrow  as the nation’s next Secretary of Agriculture. It has been nine weeks since he was named by President Donald Trump and horse advocates have been holding their breath for exactly that long. Will Sonny remain a devoted ... (click for more)

Sports

'Canes Bounce Back With 8-7 Win Versus Trojans

Soddy-Daisy one-hit East Hamilton on Monday in a 6-2 win. The Hurricanes gathered for a little chat after the game, and discussed their plight more before Tuesday’s batting practice. Apparently, a few words went a long way toward yanking the ‘Canes out of a slump starting the season. “The players and coaches talked after Monday’s game and we got some things ... (click for more)

Jones Sends Vols Through First Spring Practice Session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --  Tennessee took the field for the first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday , putting in two hours of work in helmets and shorts at Haslam Field. "I liked the energy. I liked our approach," said Vols coach Butch Jones after Tuesday's workout. "Everyone was trying to lead. That gets back to everyone can lead in their own way, shape and ... (click for more)


