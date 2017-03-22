The Foundry Development At Wheland/U.S. Pipe Site To Include Diverse Housing, Space For Innovative Businesses, Public Spaces

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

The long-vacant Wheland Foundry and U.S. Pipe properties in South Chattanooga will be developed with "diverse housing types and innovate businesses," according to a website for a 141-acre development known as The Foundry.

The site says leasing opportunities are now available at the project to be developed by the WRS Real Estate Investment firm from Mount Pleasant, S.C.

The website says, "Plans for this unique 141-acre site envision a live, work and lifestyle destination serving as the gateway to the city of South Chattanooga.

"The project will embody principles of environmental responsibility including the adaptive reuse of distinctive historic buildings, diverse housing types, support Innovative businesses, and be aneconomic generator for the region.

"in addition, the open space plan will include passive and active public spaces that will create a new address on the Tennessee River that fully takes advantage of connections to Ross's Landing, the river walk, and nearby National Park lands."

A section of the Tennessee Riverwalk from Ross's Landing to St. Elmo opened last year through the Wheland/U.S. Pipe property.

WRS, which was launched in 2001, has developed over 30 anchored retail shopping centers covering over seven million square-feet of retail space.

Officials said, "With our company’s strong values, and our experience and reputation as our most important assets, our company has aided in the development of more than 100 additional retail projects encompassing more than ten million square-feet of retail space. Furthermore, we have assisted with office space projects comprised of more than 500,000 square-feet, as well as several significant hotel, entertainment and sports facility developments. Collectively, our executive team has more than 200 years of experience in the development industry, and we pride ourselves on upholding our reputation."