Senators Introduce Comprehensive Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Senators Bob Corker (R-Tn.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Tom Cotton (R-Ar.), and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) on Thursday, led a group of more than a dozen senators in introducing bipartisan legislation to hold Iran accountable.

The legislation, cosponsored by Senators Ted Cruz (R-Tx.), Michael Bennet (D-Co.), James E. Risch (R-Id.), Chris Coons (D-De.), Dan Sullivan (R-Ak.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.), Todd Young (R-In.) and Joe Donnelly (D-In.), expands sanctions for ballistic missile development, support for terrorism, transfers of conventional weapons to or from Iran, and human rights violations.


 
“This legislation demonstrates the strong bipartisan support in Congress for a comprehensive approach to holding Iran accountable by targeting all aspects of the regime’s destabilizing actions,” said Sen. Corker. “These steps will allow us to regain the initiative on Iran and pushback forcefully against this threat to our security and that of our allies.”
 
“The spirit of bipartisanship of this important legislation underscores our strong belief that the United States must speak with one voice on the issue of holding Iran accountable for its continued nefarious actions across the world as the leading state sponsor of terrorism,” said Sen. Menendez. “This legislation was carefully crafted not to impede with the United States’ ability to live up to its commitments under the JCPOA, while still reaffirming and strengthening our resolve by imposing tough new sanctions to hold the Iranian regime accountable for threatening global and regional security. Iran's leaders must understand once and for all, that unless they change course their situation will only get worse.”
 
“It’s critical that the United States do more to counter the Iranian regime’s growing missile threats, support for international terrorism and militancy, and systematic abuse of human rights,” said Sen. Rubio. “This bipartisan bill is an important step in the right direction, especially after the flawed Iran nuclear deal, and I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to finally hold Iran accountable for its actions.”
 
"This bill sets out elements of a strong policy for countering Iran's destabilizing activities,” said Sen. Cardin. “We must insist on rigorous JCPOA enforcement, which does not prevent us from sanctioning Iran for its support for terrorism, human rights violations, and pursuit of ballistic missiles. I expect the Administration to work with Congress in implementing a coherent policy on Iran."

“The president has said he’s putting Iran on notice, and passing this bill would be an unmistakable sign of resolve,” said Sen. Cotton. “We will not tolerate Iran’s pursuit of supremacy in the Middle East or its sponsorship of terrorism, and we will make the regime in Tehran pay a steep price for its dangerous behavior.”

“The Iranian regime must be held accountable for destabilizing behavior throughout the Middle East and this legislation is a step in that direction,” said Sen. Casey. “Under this bipartisan approach, our nation can enforce existing sanctions on Iran and apply new sanctions should the Iranian regime continue its support for terrorism, development of ballistic missiles, and violations of human rights.”

The Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017 contains the following key provisions:
 
New Mandatory Ballistic Missile Sanctions: Imposes mandatory sanctions on persons involved with Iran’s ballistic missile program and those that transact with them.
 
New Terrorism Sanctions: Applies terrorism sanctions to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and codifies individuals who are currently sanctioned due to Iranian support for terrorism.
 
Enforcement of Arms Embargo: Requires the president to block the property of any person or entity involved in specific activities related to the supply, sale, or transfer of prohibited arms and related material to or from Iran.


Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 10-16

Alexander Meets With FDA Commissioner Nominee Dr. Scott Gottlieb


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 10-16: 03-10-2017 Joshua Ryan Cannon, 31, of 4216 Rolling Hills Destin Drive, Dunlap, TN was arrested on an outstanding warrant. ... (click for more)

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander Thursday released the following statement after meeting with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Trump’s nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration: ... (click for more)


Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 10-16

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 10-16: 03-10-2017 Joshua Ryan Cannon, 31, of 4216 Rolling Hills Destin Drive, Dunlap, TN was arrested on an outstanding warrant. 03-11-2017 Nicholas Job Hardy, 21, of 548 East Garden Farm Road, Rossville was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Jamen Christian Smith, 18, of 110 Allgood Street, Rossville arrested ... (click for more)

Opinion

Repeal Obamacare, Congressman Fleischmann - And Response (2)

Chuck: I'm writing to express my strong opposition to the plan that is being rolled out by Paul Ryan to replace Obamacare. And as I'm writing this, I'm remembering all the times you and all of your Republican colleagues over the last six years campaigned on REPEALING  Obamacare and used that call to action as the basis for your reelection. And I'm also remembering the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: You, The Bald-Headed Lady

You were wearing a pretty sweat shirt and blue jeans when I saw you outside the Infusion Center at Erlanger Hospital on Wednesday. You were the one who was nearly bald and I was the guy you greeted with a huge smile as we said hello in passing. You reminded me exactly of my brother Franklin. Years ago when chemotherapy began to rob him of his hair, Franklin was pretty devastated ... (click for more)

Sports

'Canes Bounce Back With 8-7 Win Versus Trojans

Soddy-Daisy one-hit East Hamilton on Monday in a 6-2 win. The Hurricanes gathered for a little chat after the game, and discussed their plight more before Tuesday’s batting practice. Apparently, a few words went a long way toward yanking the ‘Canes out of a slump starting the season. “The players and coaches talked after Monday’s game and we got some things ... (click for more)

Jones Sends Vols Through First Spring Practice Session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --  Tennessee took the field for the first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday , putting in two hours of work in helmets and shorts at Haslam Field. "I liked the energy. I liked our approach," said Vols coach Butch Jones after Tuesday's workout. "Everyone was trying to lead. That gets back to everyone can lead in their own way, shape and ... (click for more)


