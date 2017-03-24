 Friday, March 24, 2017 70.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Firefighters Respond To House Fire Friday Afternoon On Cameron Lane

Friday, March 24, 2017
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 4921 Cameron Lane on a residential house fire on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

The homeowner said that he returned home to see smoke coming from his roof top vents. He did not open the door; instead, he called 911. 

The fire department arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. Three people live in the house and the American Red Cross was called into assist.

A fire investigator has ruled the cause as accidental, most likely from an electrical malfunction. The loss was estimated at $30,000.

Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS, and EPB were also on scene to provide assistance. There were no injuries reported.

Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 10-23

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 17-23

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for March 10-23. (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 17-23: 03-17-17 Anna Mckenzie Klimp, 20, of 3 Canary Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence, underage consumption, ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 17-23: 03-17-17 Anna Mckenzie Klimp, 20, of 3 Canary Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence, underage consumption, open container and possession of marijuana. Deanna Marie Ohanlon, 32, of 266 Sweetbirch, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operatio of vehicle without ... (click for more)

Slaxxon Regret

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Scottsboro Boys

There is a good-sized train tunnel that runs under the northern tip of Lookout Mountain, right next to Cummings Highway. It was inside that tunnel on this very weekend 86 years ago, that the worst tragedy in the fabled history of the South was born. This was during the tight grip of the Depression and about two dozen hobos had jumped the train from the time it left Southern Railway's ... (click for more)

Owls Rally Late To Knock Off Columbia Academy 5-3

(Story will be updated) Every sermon Ooltewah coach Brian Hitchcox preaches from his baseball pulpit at some point stresses defense. After Friday’s five-error effort in its own Ooltewah Invitational at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field, Hitchcox was probably going to be delivering a fire and brimstone speech to his baseball team. Despite the sloppy fielding – and throwing the ... (click for more)

Grundy Co. Gets First Softball Win Over CSAS

Grundy County got its first softball win of the season with a 10-3 victory over CSAS in the Lookout Valley Invitational Thursday evening, but they came up short in the next game in a 10-9 loss to South Pittsburg. The three-day tournament continues with more pool play on Friday at the O’Mary-Conard Field next to Lookout Valley Elementary School while bracket play will take place ... (click for more)


