Firefighters Respond To House Fire Friday Afternoon On Cameron Lane

Friday, March 24, 2017

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 4921 Cameron Lane on a residential house fire on Friday around 12:30 p.m.





The homeowner said that he returned home to see smoke coming from his roof top vents. He did not open the door; instead, he called 911.





The fire department arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. Three people live in the house and the American Red Cross was called into assist.



A fire investigator has ruled the cause as accidental, most likely from an electrical malfunction. The loss was estimated at $30,000.

Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS, and EPB were also on scene to provide assistance. There were no injuries reported.

