Monday, March 27, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 13-19:

ISBILL JESSICA LYNN W/F 36 Officer PERRY THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING –MISDEMEANOR

HAMILTON BROWNIE LEE W/M 32 Officer GAYLON SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

DUNN TYLER RAMOND W/M 23 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WATKINS ORLANDO ARTEZ B/M 26 Officer CARR FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-HAMILTON COUNTY

CAL MONIQUE ANN B/F 21 LMJDTF DOYLE POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY, SALE OF AMPHETAMINE, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY-FELONY

HARRIS XAVIER MONTRELL B/M 22 Officer CARR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

WILLIAM LARRY EUGENE B/M 34 CHATTOOGA COUNTY RETURN FROM CHATTOOGA COUNTY

PENDERGRAFT JASON FRANKLIN W/M 34 Officer RAMEY PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

PICKARD VERNOICA LYNN W/F 46 Officer CAMPBELL RETURN FROM CITY COURT

MIDDLETON TYLER WILLIAM W/M 30 Officer WILSON RETURN FROM CITY COURT

SISK CHRISTOPHER AARON W/M 22 Officer WILSON RETURN FROM CITY COURT

THORNTON ANTHONY CHAD W/M 38 Officer WILSON RETURN FROM CITY COURT

GRANT NICHOLAS LAMAR W/M 25 Officer CAMPBELL RETURN FROM CITY COURT

GATES JASON TYLER W/M 22 Officer CAMPBELL RETURN FROM CITY COURT

WOOTEN MICHAEL VINSON W/M 33 Officer CAMPBELL LOITERING AND PROWLING

ELLIOTT SCOTT ANTHONY W/M 29 Officer FRANKLIN FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

DUTTON TRACY JEAN W/F 46 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MANGUM LUCAS CALEB W/M 17 Officer OWENS DUI-DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHILE USING CELL PHONE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

SPURGEON JOHN FITZGERALD W/M 49 Officer GALYON BURGLARY

HAMBY TERRY MARLIN W/M 21 Officer MATHIS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISDEMEANOR

STOKER DUSTIN WESLEY W/M 27 Officer MILLER FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT, FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD

MORGAN ROGER DALE W/M 26 Officer FOUTS RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL CENTER

QUINN CHRISTOPHER ADAM W/M 43 GSP Officer THOMAS DUI-LESS SAFE, DUI-ENDANGERING A CHILD, FAILURE TO YIELD WHILE TURNING LEFT

WILLIAMS ROBERT FRANKLIN W/M 49 Officer CARTER DUI

ULRICH JOEL JUSTIN W/M 37 Officer CARTER DUI

PRESTLEY ROBERT DAREN W/M 48 Officer BRADFORD DUI-LESS SAFE, TAIL LIGHT REQUIREMENT, TAIL LIGHT LENSE REQUIREMENT

FULLER BENJAMIN ADAM W/M 38 Officer WEBBER SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

DEFRIESE TAMMIE MICHELLE W/F 49 Officer MILLER THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY-MISD

GALLEGLY BRIAN DAKOTA W/M 19 Officer FORREST FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

HELTON RUSSELL WAYNE W/M 48 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MOORE KATHRYN LYNN W/F 30 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WILEY TREVOR HAMILTON W/M 19 PROBATION RETUN FROM PROBATION

BALL JEREMY ALLEN W/M 32 Officer HOUSER CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT, BURGLARY

AUSTIN RYAN BISHOP W/M 34 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

RANSOM ADRIAN JAMELL B/M 24 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

FLORES JOHN STEVENSON W/M 30 LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

DOLLAR JOHN STHEPHENSON W/M 52 LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

CLARK RICHARD DEAN W/M 43 LMJCDTF POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

RODEN ERIC DEWAYNE W/M 40 PROBATION PAROLE VIOLATION

ARMSTRONG MALACHI ABRAM W/M 22 Officer BROWN DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GRAY JIMMIE RICHARD W/M 47 Officer WEBBER PAROLE VIOLATION

HAMES SHAUNTEY LARICE B/F 32 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WIMPY ROBBIE FARRIS W/M 47 48 AVANS RETURN FROM GEORGIA REGIONAL

BROWN COUROISIER DEACEO B/M 21 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

HUGHES BRITTANY DANIELLE W/F 25 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

ROSS LUTHER SAMUEL W/M 25 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

ANGEL LATOSHA ADA-ANGELINE W/F 37 Officer BREWER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

CROPPER BRANDON CODY W/M 27 Officer HOUSER SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

JACKSON RANDALL NMN B/M 54 Officer HOLLAND HARRASSING 911

WYCUFF MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 30 DCS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

HILL BRANDON EDWARD W/M 29 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

SWEET TABITHA LASHAE W/F 26 Officer CAREATHERS CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT

CASTEEL JEFFERY LEE W/M 30 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

DUNN ROBERT LEWIS III W/M 26 Officer HOUSER DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, NO TAG

TAPPP MICHAEL DEWAYNE W/M 45 Officer BROWN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, ALTERED LICENSE PLATE

SIMPSON AMANDA MARIE W/F 36 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MARTINEZ HEIDI MARIE W/F 44 DCS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

JORDAN KIMBERLY NMN W/F 42 DCS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

WHITE JUSTIN BLAKE W/M 31 WALK-IN FORGERY-4TH DEGREE (X4)

BANDY JOHNNY RAY W/M 29 Officer LLEWELLEN FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

FANZONE KELLEY ELAINE W/F 43 Officer COKER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

NORWOOD IAN MICHELLE W/F 31 Officer WHITFIELD POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

GOSS KEVIN WAYNE W/M 45 Officer WHITFIELD POSSESSION OF A FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, POSSESSION OF METH, FAILURE TO REGISTER A VEHICLE, REMOVING OR AFFIXING TAG TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE,DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

ANDERSON JASON LAMAR W/M 33 Officer WHITFIELD BURGLARY-2ND DEGREE, BURGLARY-1ST DEGREE NON FORCED

TINDALE TIMOTHY ALLEN W/M 39 Officer LLEWELLEN SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, PAROLE VIOLATION

HODNETT SHELBY LEIGH W/F 24 Officer MILLER GIVING FALSE NAMES, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

MCGILL VALERIE JOANN W/F 60 GSP 675 HOLD FOR DUNLAP PD

COPPINGER LOREN JADE W/F 26 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR

CANDLE WAYNE DAUCOTTE B/M 21 Officer BROWN ARMED ROBBERY, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-GUN, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-GUN

PARKER CHARLES ANTHONY W/M 33 Officer MILLER HOLD FOR CATOOSA

GOSS RICKEY ANTHONY JR W/M 46 Officer KELLEY CRIMINAL TRESPASS

IVESTER THOMAS COY W/M 27 Officer JEWELL PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

HADLEY CARL RAY W/M 37 Officer EVANS PUBLIC INTOXICATION

IVANCIC JUSTIN DEAN W/M 32 Officer KELLEY RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING

MARTIN DAVID FRANKLIN W/M 40 Officer MATHIS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1OZ, LITTERING, OPEN CONTAINER

HARTLINE BOBBI WHITNEY W/F 31 Officer WILSON USE OF A COMMUNICATION DEVICE TO COMMITT A FELONY, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

ROBERTSON CLINT ROBERT W/M 40 Officer GALYON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, TAGLIGHT REQUIRED, DUI, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DUNN ANTHONY RAY W/M 35 Officer EVANS DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE, TAG LIGHT

THOMPSON JEREMY SHAWN W/M 38 Officer WILSON PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

CROW RACHEL NOEL W/F 29 Officer RAMEY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, EXPIRED TAG, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISEDEMEANOR

CLARK JOSEPH HUNTER W/M 32 GSP Officer BALLARD DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TAG LIGHT

ALEXANDER ALICIA RENEE B/F 30 Officer EVANS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED TAG

SOUTHERLAND DANIEL ROSS W/M 32 Officer PARKER BATTERY-FVA

COLE ANNSLEIGH ABIGAIL B/F 18 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE III, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT

PENDERGRASS KYLENE JEAN W/F 38 Officer EVANS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR THROUGH ROSSVILLE CITY

WALLIN BRANDON CHASE W/M 32 Officer DENNY DUI

WALLIN BRANDON CHASE W/M 32 Officer ALFORD RETURNED FROM CORNERSTONE – MEDICALLY CLEARED

DALE JOSHUA BRIAN W/M 21 Officer DEAN RETURNED FROM CORNERSTONE BY 127 DEAN

GREER WILLIAM CLAYTON W/M 38 Officer HUTSON/ Officer GOULART

HILL CARRIE DENISE W/F 39 Officer MATHIS SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

TORRES JENNIFER MICHELLE W/F 33 Officer WILSON PUI

FRAZIER LESTER DEE W/M 52 Officer CARTER SUSPENDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

WILLIAMS JOSHUA WADE W/M 33 Officer CAMPBELL VIOLATION OF DRIVING PERMIT, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT

TORRES JENNIFER MICHELLE W/F 33 Officer MCKENZIE RETURNED FROM CORNERSTONE