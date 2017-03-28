Corey Ladon Davis Charged In Traffic Death Of Longtime UPS Employee From Jasper, Tn.

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted Corey Ladon Davis, 37, for vehicular homicide in the Feb. 6 wreck on Bonny Oaks Drive that killed a 47-year-old Jasper, Tn., man.

Michael K. Roberts died in the 1:30 a.m. two-vehicle crash.

Police said a Chevy Malibu driven by Davis was traveling south on Jersey Pike through the intersection. A Nissan Altima driven by Michael Roberts was traveling east on Bonny Oaks through the intersection. The Malibu struck the driver side of the Altima, which then struck a guard railing.

Davis was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was a 25-year UPS employee and a member of the Jasper Church of the Nazarene.

He left behind his wife, Lola Bennett Roberts; daughter, Taylor Nicole Roberts; father, Kenneth Roberts of Kimball; sisters, Paula ( Danny) Britton of Soddy Daisy, Michelle (Johnny) Carter of South Pittsburg and nieces and nephews.

The indictment says Davis was under the influence of some intoxicant. He was also charged with DUI, speed, violation of a traffic control device and not having insurance. Police said he was going 42 mph in a 35 mph zone and he failed to bring his vehicle to a complete stop.