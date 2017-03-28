Man Wanted In Bradley County Arrested In Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office was informed by the Washington, D.C. Police Department that El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure was arrested for his involvement in a first-degree murder in Washington, D.C.

Further investigation by detectives determined the male had several aliases which include Elie Brown and Elhadji Alpha Madiou Toure, who is wanted by the agency for an outstanding violation of probation warrant out of Bradley County Criminal Court. Records in Bradley County Criminal Court indicate Elie Brown pled guilty to two counts of robbery on Oct. 6, 2006. Brown received an eight-year sentence, where he served one year inside the correctional facility before being placed on probation.



On March 23, 2007, a violation of probation warrant was filed in Bradley County Criminal Court which is still outstanding.



The agency’s jail records indicate a substantial arrest history under the names Elie Brown and ElHadji Alpha Madiou Toure, with an address located in Lawrenceville.

