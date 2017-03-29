Section Of Old Downtown Building Collapses

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

A section of an old building in downtown Chattanooga collapsed on Wednesday morning.

A large amount of brick and rubble came down onto the sidewalk at the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant on Market Street near Aquarium Way.

Witnesses said the building started collapsing on its own. Apparently, no one was injured.

The restaurant was closed on Wednesday, because a building inspector had voiced concerns about the stability of the building on Tuesday.

The Gingis Grill restaurant on the other side of the building had shut down its business earlier this year.

The building is an old flour mill that was built in 1876.