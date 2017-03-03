Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BEAN, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, EBONY CONNIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, WILLIAM ERIC
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 07/11/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRANDON, JOSHUA LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/28/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|BROOME, MELISSA ABBOTT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CARTER, KATRINA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION )
|
|CASTLEBERRY, PAULA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )
|
|CHIVERS, JAYMEL LEMORRIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CONDADO, JESSICA DIANA SUE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
|
|DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MORPHINE FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|FRALEY, CODY PHILLIPS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
- OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
|
|GREENE, JONATHAN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL CONSPIACY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|GREGG, AMY BLACKMON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER
|
|HART, BRANDON RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
|
|ISBELL, RITA REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/19/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, CHANEL DEJAVONTI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEETH, ALICIA NESCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|LOVE, CELESTE W
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
|
|LYNN, MINDIE RENEA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MARSH, KEVIN CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|MASON, DEKENDRA SHERROD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MCDANIEL, MEHGAN LEIGHANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|MEEKS, DARRELL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000
|
|RAKESTRAW, SETH COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
|
|RATCLIFF, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIZER, LAKITA SUZETTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|ROBERTS, DONALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/26/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SCOTT, TEVIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SEYFRIED, AUDRIANA KAYE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|SNEED, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|TORY, PATRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, JAMMIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, NA
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/01/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|WILEY, ROBIN ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATON (POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SU
|
|WORDLAW, QUINTANA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|WRIGHT, ANASTASIA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|