Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, March 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BEAN, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, EBONY CONNIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, WILLIAM ERIC
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 07/11/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRANDON, JOSHUA LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/28/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
BROOME, MELISSA ABBOTT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CARTER, KATRINA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION )
CASTLEBERRY, PAULA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )
CHIVERS, JAYMEL LEMORRIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY

CONDADO, JESSICA DIANA SUE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MORPHINE FOR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
FRALEY, CODY PHILLIPS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
  • OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
GREENE, JONATHAN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL CONSPIACY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
GREGG, AMY BLACKMON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER
HART, BRANDON RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
ISBELL, RITA REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/19/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JORDAN, CHANEL DEJAVONTI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEETH, ALICIA NESCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
LOVE, CELESTE W
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
LYNN, MINDIE RENEA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MARSH, KEVIN CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
MASON, DEKENDRA SHERROD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDANIEL, MEHGAN LEIGHANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
MEEKS, DARRELL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000
RAKESTRAW, SETH COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
RATCLIFF, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIZER, LAKITA SUZETTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
ROBERTS, DONALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/26/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SCOTT, TEVIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SEYFRIED, AUDRIANA KAYE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
SNEED, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
TORY, PATRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, JAMMIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, NA
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/01/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION

WILEY, ROBIN ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATON (POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SU
WORDLAW, QUINTANA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WRIGHT, ANASTASIA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


