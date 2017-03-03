Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, March 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

1691 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE

589 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BEAN, JENNIFER LEE

1814 YPHANK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, EBONY CONNIE

1260 GROVE ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BELL, WILLIAM ERIC2308 WILLER CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BRANDON, JOSHUA LOGAN308 LAYNE ST. TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---BROOME, MELISSA ABBOTT4730 B NORTH NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---BROWN, DEMETRIUS IMMANUELL4302 DORRIS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CANION, REBECCA ANN769 WEST MANE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CARSON, DARION SEBASTIAN1102 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---CARTER, KATRINA MARIA2100 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION )---CASTLEBERRY, PAULA GRACE814 E. 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY )---CHALKER, MARK MONROE6822 HAMPTON WOODS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---CHIVERS, JAYMEL LEMORRIS253 N. HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSEXUAL BATTERY---CONDADO, JESSICA DIANA SUE5337 LASSIG ROAD RHINELANDER, 54501Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA---DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC511 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT---ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE9133 PLEASANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MORPHINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---FRALEY, CODY PHILLIPS9378 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyOBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUDOBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD---GREENE, JONATHAN WESLEY223 DEER RUN LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL CONSPIACY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---GREGG, AMY BLACKMON89 WORTHINGTON ROAD KINGSTON, 30145Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER---HART, BRANDON RASHAD1917 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)---HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN5434 FITCH WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )---ISBELL, RITA REBECCA500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING ST APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JORDAN, CHANEL DEJAVONTI1441 RAIDER DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER406 RINGGOLD ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LEETH, ALICIA NESCHELLE2413 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANIOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---LOVE, CELESTE W2003 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )---LYNN, MINDIE RENEA1380 CO RD 709 ATHENS, 37336Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---MARSH, KEVIN CORTEZ1103 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)---MASON, DEKENDRA SHERROD1101 GROVE ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AN AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCDANIEL, MEHGAN LEIGHANN11304 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---MEEKS, DARRELL DEAN301 OCHS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000---MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAKESTRAW, SETH COLEMAN8446 BROOKMORE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATIONFAILURE TO APPEARCONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )---RATCLIFF, MARK ANTHONY3912 BLYTHE FERRY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RIZER, LAKITA SUZETTE5911 PINE LAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)---ROBERTS, DONALD DEWAYNE181 CROSS STEET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---ROBERTSON, DANIEL SCOTT3641 PHELPS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SCOTT, TEVIN ANDREW186 ROSE CIRCLE OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SEYFRIED, AUDRIANA KAYE6658 HARRISON HEIGHTS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---SNEED, HEATHER NICOLE9846 W RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR---STURDIVANT, TIFFANY DORIA1913 FAUST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---TERRELL, CORINE M5524 OLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TORY, PATRICK LAMAR8457 HUNTER HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TURNER, JAMMIE DEWAYNE603 WESTSIDE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, NA336 EAST 10TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR2100 COOLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTOP SIGN VIOLATION---WILEY, ROBIN ANGELA8174 STATE ROUTE DUNLAP, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATON (POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SU---WORDLAW, QUINTANA DENISE2413 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---WRIGHT, ANASTASIA LOUISE1227 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

