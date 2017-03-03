Knowles Office To Help Pilot New State Vehicle And Title Registration System

Friday, March 3, 2017

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that the Hamilton County Clerk’s office is one of several clerk offices selected to pilot the state’s new Vehicle Title & Registration (VTRS) System.

Mr. Knowles said, “Once fully implemented, the enhancement will aid in the digital communication between counties and the state Vehicle Services Office.

“The program being developed by the state’s vendor, Business Information Systems (BIS), will enable the state to complete title transactions by accessing data in real time entered by the 95 County Clerk offices throughout the state. This will greatly improve efficiency, functionality and communication pertaining to vehicle title transactions across Tennessee”.

The County Clerk reported other features included in the VTRS system will provide:

Tools to strengthen the state’s financial responsibility law amended by the State Legislature.

Vehicle dealers with web processing when issuing drive out tags to customers.

State assignment of vehicle title numbers through an instant “que” system eliminating long waits for the issuance of titles to some applicants.

Instant state-wide access of vehicle records that are necessary when a taxpayer moves from another Tennessee county.

Improvement in ordering and tracking vehicle license plate inventory in each county.

Mr. Knowles said, “Our office is delighted to have been given a role in assisting the state of Tennessee in this pilot endeavor. My team of professional deputies is up to the task and training will begin today on site by Business Information Systems technicians”.