Knowles Office To Help Pilot New State Vehicle And Title Registration System

Friday, March 3, 2017

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that the Hamilton County Clerk’s office is one of several clerk offices selected to pilot the state’s new Vehicle Title & Registration (VTRS) System.

 

Mr. Knowles said, “Once fully implemented, the enhancement will aid in the digital communication between counties and the state Vehicle Services Office.

 

“The program being developed by the state’s vendor, Business Information Systems (BIS), will enable the state to complete title transactions by accessing data in real time entered by the 95 County Clerk offices throughout the state. This will greatly improve efficiency, functionality and communication pertaining to vehicle title transactions across Tennessee”.

 

The County Clerk reported other features included in the VTRS system will provide:

 

  • Tools to strengthen the state’s financial responsibility law amended by the State Legislature.  

  • Vehicle dealers with web processing when issuing drive out tags to customers.

  • State assignment of vehicle title numbers through an instant “que” system eliminating long waits for the issuance of titles to some applicants.

  • Instant state-wide access of vehicle records that are necessary when a taxpayer moves from another Tennessee county.

  • Improvement in ordering and tracking vehicle license plate inventory in each county.

 

Mr. Knowles said, “Our office is delighted to have been given a role in assisting the state of Tennessee in this pilot endeavor. My team of professional deputies is up to the task and training will begin today on site by Business Information Systems technicians”.

 


Biggest Early Voting Turnout For City Election Was On Last Day; Brings Total To 7,678

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


The biggest early voting day for the city of Chattanooga election was by far on the last day. As early voting ended on Thursday, there were 1,188 who showed up to vote at the three sites. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE  1691 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chatt. ... (click for more)


Biggest Early Voting Turnout For City Election Was On Last Day; Brings Total To 7,678

The biggest early voting day for the city of Chattanooga election was by far on the last day. As early voting ended on Thursday, there were 1,188 who showed up to vote at the three sites. The final early voting total rose to 7,6,78. Election day will be Tuesday for selecting a Chattanooga mayor and City Council members. There were 543 voting at the election office on ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep Our Parks Public

I used to think that privatization of public services or facilities was a good thing; get the job done better and cheaper. Now I think I drank the Kool-aid they put out. Governor Haslam is wrong in wanting to let a "private company" run the state park services. The parks were not designed to be profit centers, but they should continue to be run by the state government allowing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Bus Drivers Stumper

When the Hamilton County School Board met with a group of independent bus drivers on Tuesday night, it was the first time in my life I have been in a room where every person present wanted the same thing – and was unable to get it. So, in another first, I would like to issue a public plea because somebody real smart in today’s world of legalistic mumbo-jumbo may be able to share ... (click for more)

Sports

Montgomey, Dozier Lead 'Canes To First Region 3-3A Title

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Cam Montgomery took care of East Hamilton’s offense in the first half while point guard Justin Dozier sat out most of the second quarter with three fouls. Dozier returned to action in the third period and scored seven points in the last 2 minutes and 9 seconds and East Hamilton defeated Walker Valley 63-57 to capture the school’s first Region 3-3A tournament ... (click for more)

Bradley Central Downs Lady Jets 59-47 For Region 3-3A Championship

Bradley Central’s undefeated Bearettes and the visiting Cumberland County Lady Jets were ranked first and second by coacht.com going into Thursday’s Region 3-3A tournament at Jim Smiddy Arena. Both teams played like highly rated, bitter rivals. In the end, the Bearettes (32-0) pulled away late and subdued Cumberland County 59-47 and moved to within one win of nailing down ... (click for more)


