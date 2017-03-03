TBI Seeks Public Help To Find Vehicle Possibly Connected To Polk County Death Investigation

Friday, March 3, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that may be connected to a death investigation underway in Polk County.

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began investigating the deaths of two men found deceased overnight in a home in the 100 block of Amber Way in Old Fort. As part of that ongoing work, Agents would like to locate a black 2016 Toyota Rav4, with Tennessee license plate T68-06Y. The vehicle may have evidentiary value to investigators in the ongoing effort to determine the circumstances of the deaths of the two men.



Anyone with information about the whereabouts of that specific vehicle or information about this case should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.



The TBI has agents and a team of forensic scientists working to process the scene, in conjunction with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

