Chattanooga Police Department And Mayor Andy Berke Host Walk-Through Of Real Time Intelligence Center

Friday, March 3, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department hosted a walk-through of its centralized intelligence, technology, analysis, and investigative center housed at the Police Service Center on Friday.

The Real Time Intelligence Center (R.T.I.C.) is the centerpiece of a multi-year visionary plan to use various forms of advanced technology to combat crime in Chattanooga.



“The data coming in and going out of the R.T.I.C. will give officers and investigators real time information to help identify patterns, stop emerging crime trends, and aid in directing resources to be more effective at discovering, preventing and responding to crime,” said Chief Fred Fletcher.

Data sources include Crime Eye security cameras and a mobile app that allows CPD to push notifications to community members and for citizens to report criminal activity in real-time. Other technology includes a cutting edge field-based reporting system to provide near-real time access to data and a digital data warehouse where thousands of records can be made available to investigators within minutes instead of days. Both the data analysis and the software are expected to be live by the end of this calendar year.



“Our city will stop at nothing to prevent crime. We will use every tool at our disposal to make an impact towards safety in our city. That’s what the R.T.I.C. supports,” said Mayor Berke.



Officials said, "The R.T.I.C. will be staffed with a sergeant in the next month, three investigators by the end of 2017, and the existing Crime Analysis Team will make the R.T.I.C. their home starting next week. This exemplary team of crime analysts map the entire city's crime data and, combined with qualitative intelligence, identify actors, trends, and hot spots. They work in conjunction with neighborhood policing commanders, investigations, and street crimes officers to deploy and utilize resources more efficiently and effectively. This means crime patterns can be identified quicker so officers can respond more quickly - and effectively."



In February, the Chattanooga City Council approved more than $700,000 in public safety cameras, software and other advanced technology for the police department's Real Time Intelligence Center.

