State Senators OK Bills Aiding Families Of Law Enforcement Officers And Emergency Responders Killed In The Line Of Duty

Thursday, March 30, 2017

The Senate State and Local Government Committee approved two bills this week aiding the families of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty.  Senate Bill 1059, sponsored by Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma), calls for a $250,000 death benefit from the State of Tennessee for any firefighter, volunteer rescue worker, or law enforcement officer who is killed in the line of duty.

  The Helping Emergency Response Officials (HERO) Act would significantly increase the current lump sum of $25,000 paid at the time of death to a $250,000 annuity with the first responder’s estate receiving annual installments of $50,000 per year.

 

“This legislation calls for something that no one wants to have, a death benefit to the hero’s family should the first responder be killed in the line of duty,” said Senator Bowling.   “These families have lost more than a loved one.  They’ve lost income that the individual was providing to that family. This legislation will provide them more time and resources to stabilize their family after the tragic loss.”

 

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch testified in favor of the bill saying, “For too many years in Tennessee we have overlooked the families of those first responders who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.  These heroes run toward danger when others run away… While we can never repay the debt that they create through their actions, we can address the challenge that the family will be burdened with due to their loss.”

 

The second bill authorizes the State Insurance Committee to offer or continue to provide health insurance benefits to the surviving spouse and children of a first responder killed in the line of duty. Under Senate Bill 822, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin), the first responder’s family and unborn child may receive health insurance benefits from the employing agency for up to two years.

 

“A community’s loss of a first responder is certainly tragic, and the uncertainty that faces the family can be paramount,” said Senator Haile.  “What this bill allows is that the state would reimburse local government that provides health insurance benefits according to this section.” 

 

Finally, the State Senate voted unanimously this week to designate May 14-20, 2017, as Police Memorial Week.  Senate Joint Resolution 115, sponsored by Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta), was introduced to “honor the brave and valiant service rendered by the many law enforcement officers through Tennessee.” 

 

Bailey said, “When one of our law enforcement officers doesn’t make it home to his or her family, we owe them a perpetual debt of gratitude and remembrance.  By pausing for a statewide remembrance, we will give our fallen law enforcement officers the prayerful respect and dignity that they so deserve.”


Corker Says Nation's Fiscal Problems Keep Worsening


Funeral services will be Saturday for a sheriff's employee who was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police responding to a shots-fired call. Daniel Patrick Hendrix, 26, was a graduate of

The Senate State and Local Government Committee approved two bills this week aiding the families of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty.   Senate Bill 1059

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, today released the following statement after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its  2017 Long-Term


Funeral services will be Saturday for a sheriff's employee who was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police responding to a shots-fired call. Daniel Patrick Hendrix, 26, was a graduate of Ooltewah High School. Survivors include his fiancé, Afton Yates; parents, Dan and Kim Hendrix; twin brothers, David and Jacob Hendrix; and grandmother, Alvaleen Ellison. A graveside

State Senators OK Bills Aiding Families Of Law Enforcement Officers And Emergency Responders Killed In The Line Of Duty

The Senate State and Local Government Committee approved two bills this week aiding the families of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty.   Senate Bill 1059 , sponsored by Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma), calls for a $250,000 death benefit from the State of Tennessee for any firefighter, volunteer rescue worker, or law enforcement officer who

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than

Roy Exum: Two Catchers & ‘Shaq’

Kids whose parents are active members in the military were special guests of the New York Yankees when they played the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game last Sunday in Tampa. The Yankees had even arranged for taped videos so some of the kids could watch with the rest of the crowd as their parents told how much they missed them on the Jumbotron. Both the kids and the fans ate

Sports

Lindsey Leads Unbeaten Baylor Past Marion County

There are quite a few new names and faces in the lineup for Baylor's softball team this spring, but the Lady Red Raiders are the two-time Division II state champs, so it's more a case of reloading than rebuilding. It's still early in the season and there's a lot of key games coming up, but the Lady Raiders are clicking on all cylinders at this point and are now 8-0 following

UTC Athletics Begins Search For New Men's Basketball Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs begin their search for the 20th head coach in the program's proud history. The previous 19 combined for 1,281 wins, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances (11 as a DI program), one NCAA DI Sweet 16, 11 Southern Conference Regular Season titles, 11 SoCon Tourney crowns and the 1977 NCAA DII Championship.   Coach Matt McCall departs for UMass after two strong


