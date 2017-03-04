 Saturday, March 4, 2017 35.8°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BROOKS, CURTIS TYRONE 
3004 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
CAUGHRAN, JENNIFER ANN 
280 SUNRISE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OR 3RD OFFENSE
---
CHOICE, ERIC QUINTEL 
3402 TARLTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COLLINS, CHARLES MATTHEW 
5047 HIDDEN BRANCH DR SUGAR HILL, 30518 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE 
1707 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DAVIS, JOHN WILLIAM 
2108 VANCE AVE APT 6F CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
DURANT, DARRISHA DANIELLE 
119 TIMBER KNOLL CIR APT 63 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
ESPEY, ANTONIO DEJONG 
1217 GADD RD APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
EVANS, LARRY JEROME 
1905 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FAVORS, JAMES DURAND 
3723 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
FITCH, AIESHA JONTA 
1105 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L 
2413 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
---
GAONA, ALEXANDER MANUEL 
415 W CARROL STREET TULLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL USE OF A DRIVERS LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE 
1198 HENDRIX ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GOINS, LUCILLE MARIE 
503 CINDY CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE 
12724 CALYPSO LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $500)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GREEN, AMBER NICOLE 
1417 ONEIL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
HAMILTON, MELISSA PAGE 
1108 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HANKS, CLIFFORD LEE 
3800 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374156827 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDECLARED U
---
HARDY, BRANDON DESHUN 
7788 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE 
3619 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE 
3209E 43RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HINES, KAREN L 
536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HURD, DARIUS KENTALL 
1109 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25000
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (SCALES)
POSSESSING A LOADED FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARME
---
LAYNE, RAYMOND WAYNE 
601 TONY LEE VESTAL RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY OF A DRIVERS LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LEE, ANTWON DEVON 
6324 JOCELYN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCGEE, DERON MAURICE 
3419 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE 
7561 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY OF A DRIVERS LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MILLER, UNAY KRISTA 
3811 CHERWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MONTGOMERY, DENZEL MONTEZ 
258 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, SHELLY MARIE 
5404 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
MULLEN, GERALD 
12671 JONES GAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
NELSON, HALLIE CRISTE 
1903 GARFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
OKEEFE, KENNETH JAMES 
306 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOY RIDING)
---
OLIVER, BOBBY ALLAN 
1925 PLEASANT GROVE TRAIL MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDECLARED U
---
ROGERS, ERWIN JERMIANE 
6111 NOTTINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123905 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY 
2739 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SEAL, JAMES HAROLD 
9120 QUAIL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SMITH, ALLEN 
702 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
SMITH, BETTY S 
702 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374113326 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN 
3513 BERKLEY DRIVE APT B RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TALLENT, RHONDA KAY 
8400 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 3 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA 
3701 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
VILLA-RAMIREZ, MICHEL EDUARDO 
3501 DAYTON BLVD APT E18 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE
---
WALTON, LONNIE JOE 
1100 GATEWAY AVE SUITE 1 005 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WARD, DEBORAH ANN 
715 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 218 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
WILLIAMS, JIMMIE LEBRON 
3101 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WILLIAMS JR, NORRIS VAN 
206 TROYS TRAIL TULLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

