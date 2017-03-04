Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BROOKS, CURTIS TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
|
|CAUGHRAN, JENNIFER ANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/09/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OR 3RD OFFENSE
|
|CHOICE, ERIC QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COLLINS, CHARLES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DAVIS, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DURANT, DARRISHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ESPEY, ANTONIO DEJONG
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|EVANS, LARRY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FAVORS, JAMES DURAND
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|FITCH, AIESHA JONTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/28/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|GAONA, ALEXANDER MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL USE OF A DRIVERS LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GOINS, LUCILLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $500)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HAMILTON, MELISSA PAGE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/12/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HANKS, CLIFFORD LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/25/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDECLARED U
|
|HARDY, BRANDON DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HINES, KAREN L
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LAYNE, RAYMOND WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY OF A DRIVERS LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LEE, ANTWON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCGEE, DERON MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
|
|MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FORGERY OF A DRIVERS LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MILLER, UNAY KRISTA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MONTGOMERY, DENZEL MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/25/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, SHELLY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MULLEN, GERALD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|NELSON, HALLIE CRISTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|OKEEFE, KENNETH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOY RIDING)
|
|OLIVER, BOBBY ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDECLARED U
|
|ROGERS, ERWIN JERMIANE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SEAL, JAMES HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/13/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|SMITH, BETTY S
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|TALLENT, RHONDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/07/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VILLA-RAMIREZ, MICHEL EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALTON, LONNIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/26/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, DEBORAH ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|WILLIAMS, JIMMIE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|WILLIAMS JR, NORRIS VAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|