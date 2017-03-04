Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BROOKS, CURTIS TYRONE

3004 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)

---

CAUGHRAN, JENNIFER ANN

280 SUNRISE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OR 3RD OFFENSE

---

CHOICE, ERIC QUINTEL

3402 TARLTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COLLINS, CHARLES MATTHEW

5047 HIDDEN BRANCH DR SUGAR HILL, 30518

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE

1707 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DAVIS, JOHN WILLIAM

2108 VANCE AVE APT 6F CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

DURANT, DARRISHA DANIELLE

119 TIMBER KNOLL CIR APT 63 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

ESPEY, ANTONIO DEJONG

1217 GADD RD APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---EVANS, LARRY JEROME1905 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FAVORS, JAMES DURAND3723 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFEMALE GENITAL MUTILATIONAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---FITCH, AIESHA JONTA1105 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L2413 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)---GAONA, ALEXANDER MANUEL415 W CARROL STREET TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL USE OF A DRIVERS LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE1198 HENDRIX ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GOINS, LUCILLE MARIE503 CINDY CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE12724 CALYPSO LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $500)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GREEN, AMBER NICOLE1417 ONEIL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)---HAMILTON, MELISSA PAGE1108 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HANKS, CLIFFORD LEE3800 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374156827Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDECLARED U---HARDY, BRANDON DESHUN7788 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE3619 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE3209E 43RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HINES, KAREN L536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HURD, DARIUS KENTALL1109 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $25000POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (SCALES)POSSESSING A LOADED FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARME---LAYNE, RAYMOND WAYNE601 TONY LEE VESTAL RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERY OF A DRIVERS LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTY---LEE, ANTWON DEVON6324 JOCELYN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCGEE, DERON MAURICE3419 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE7561 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERY OF A DRIVERS LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY---MILLER, UNAY KRISTA3811 CHERWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MONTGOMERY, DENZEL MONTEZ258 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, SHELLY MARIE5404 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---MULLEN, GERALD12671 JONES GAP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATION---NELSON, HALLIE CRISTE1903 GARFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---OKEEFE, KENNETH JAMES306 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOY RIDING)---OLIVER, BOBBY ALLAN1925 PLEASANT GROVE TRAIL MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDECLARED U---ROGERS, ERWIN JERMIANE6111 NOTTINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123905Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY2739 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SEAL, JAMES HAROLD9120 QUAIL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SMITH, ALLEN702 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---SMITH, BETTY S702 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374113326Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTS---STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN3513 BERKLEY DRIVE APT B RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)DOMESTIC ASSAULT---TALLENT, RHONDA KAY8400 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TERRY, VANESSA LUXAMANA3701 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---VILLA-RAMIREZ, MICHEL EDUARDO3501 DAYTON BLVD APT E18 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE---WALTON, LONNIE JOE1100 GATEWAY AVE SUITE 1 005 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WARD, DEBORAH ANN715 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 218 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---WILLIAMS, JIMMIE LEBRON3101 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---WILLIAMS JR, NORRIS VAN206 TROYS TRAIL TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BROOKS, CURTIS TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT) CAUGHRAN, JENNIFER ANN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/09/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OR 3RD OFFENSE CHOICE, ERIC QUINTEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COLLINS, CHARLES MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DAVIS, JOHN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DURANT, DARRISHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ESPEY, ANTONIO DEJONG

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY EVANS, LARRY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FAVORS, JAMES DURAND

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FITCH, AIESHA JONTA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/28/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500) GAONA, ALEXANDER MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL USE OF A DRIVERS LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION GHIDEN, NETIAH ALISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GOINS, LUCILLE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/02/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $500)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HAMILTON, MELISSA PAGE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/12/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HANKS, CLIFFORD LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/25/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDECLARED U HARDY, BRANDON DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY HINES, KAREN L

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/25/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LAYNE, RAYMOND WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY OF A DRIVERS LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEE, ANTWON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCGEE, DERON MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) MEARS, CRYSTAL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY OF A DRIVERS LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLER, UNAY KRISTA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MONTGOMERY, DENZEL MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/25/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, SHELLY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MULLEN, GERALD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/03/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION





NELSON, HALLIE CRISTE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR OKEEFE, KENNETH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/28/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (JOY RIDING) OLIVER, BOBBY ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/12/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDECLARED U ROGERS, ERWIN JERMIANE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SEAL, JAMES HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMITH, ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/13/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION SMITH, BETTY S

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/24/1970

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ADDERALL)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TALLENT, RHONDA KAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/07/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE