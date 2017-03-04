 Saturday, March 4, 2017 54.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Vehicle Wanted In Connection With Double Murder In Polk County Is Found

While patrolling on Saturday, a deputy located the 2016 Toyota RAV4 connected to the death investigation of two men in Polk County, Tn.

It was found at Love's Truck Stop at 200 Lower River Road in Charleston, Tn.

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began investigating the deaths of two men found deceased overnight in a home in the 100 block of Amber Way in Old Fort.

The vehicle may have evidentiary value to investigators in the ongoing effort to determine the circumstances of the deaths of the two men.



Arrests Made In Theft Of Copper Worth $94,000 From Bradley County Firm

Well-Known Realtor Facing Drug Possession Charges


A man and woman have been charged in the theft of over 32,000 pounds of copper. Cleveland, Tn., Police said Alex and Alexandria Scarbro stole the copper from the Eaton Corporation. ... (click for more)

A well-known realtor is facing drug possession charges. James Chelsey "Jay" Robinson, 53, was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine after a medical call to his home at Lookout Mountain, ... (click for more)


Arrests Made In Theft Of Copper Worth $94,000 From Bradley County Firm

A man and woman have been charged in the theft of over 32,000 pounds of copper. Cleveland, Tn., Police said Alex and Alexandria Scarbro stole the copper from the Eaton Corporation. It was valued at $94,000. The theft was reported in early January. After the two suspects were identified, the case was presented to the Bradley County Grand Jury on Feb. 15. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Low Hanging Fruit

This hunt for malfeasance at CVB reminds me of picking apples. The ones to get are those within arms reach, not those that require a ladder or a climb in the tree. There appears to be a climbing on the pile, kinda like a quarterback sack, in this on going saga of chasing chump change in the grand scheme.            I read just three weeks ago about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. Beaton’s Masterpiece

There has never been a person who has visited Aspen, Colorado, who will not attest it is one of the most beautiful places on earth. If you snow-ski, it immediately morphs into one of the most wonderful places anywhere and, lest you think it is nirvana, any pilot who has ever landed an airplane in Aspen Mountain’s swirling vortex of winds, swears “Never again.” The former mining ... (click for more)

Sports

Two Heights Teams Reach Semifinals Of USA Prep Tourney

The Hamilton Heights Hawks and Lady Hawks reached posted semifinal victories Friday in the USA Prep national championship tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Coach Zach Ferrell’s Hawks routed National Christian of Ft. Washington, Maryland, by a 91-51 score in another stellar collective performance by the team’s three Canadian seniors who are all headed toward major-college ... (click for more)

Bradley Central Downs Lady Jets 59-47 For Region 3-3A Championship

Bradley Central’s undefeated Bearettes and the visiting Cumberland County Lady Jets were ranked first and second by coacht.com going into Thursday’s Region 3-3A tournament at Jim Smiddy Arena. Both teams played like highly rated, bitter rivals. In the end, the Bearettes (32-0) pulled away late and subdued Cumberland County 59-47 and moved to within one win of nailing down ... (click for more)


