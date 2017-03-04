Vehicle Wanted In Connection With Double Murder In Polk County Is Found

Saturday, March 4, 2017

While patrolling on Saturday, a deputy located the 2016 Toyota RAV4 connected to the death investigation of two men in Polk County, Tn.

It was found at Love's Truck Stop at 200 Lower River Road in Charleston, Tn.

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began investigating the deaths of two men found deceased overnight in a home in the 100 block of Amber Way in Old Fort.





The vehicle may have evidentiary value to investigators in the ongoing effort to determine the circumstances of the deaths of the two men.