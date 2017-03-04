PHOTOS: Chattanooga Marathon 5K

This hunt for malfeasance at CVB reminds me of picking apples. The ones to get are those within arms reach, not those that require a ladder or a climb in the tree. There appears to be a climbing on the pile, kinda like a quarterback sack, in this on going saga of chasing chump change in the grand scheme. I read just three weeks ago about ... (click for more)

There has never been a person who has visited Aspen, Colorado, who will not attest it is one of the most beautiful places on earth. If you snow-ski, it immediately morphs into one of the most wonderful places anywhere and, lest you think it is nirvana, any pilot who has ever landed an airplane in Aspen Mountain’s swirling vortex of winds, swears “Never again.” The former mining ... (click for more)