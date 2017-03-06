Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, March 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ASHLEY, MICHAEL JOSEPH

8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BROWN, MARSHAL

5264 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID

6404 BRENDA COURT HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

CHAVEZ, JOSE

9053 HEATHERLOCK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

---

COX, ROBERT LLOYD

720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF XANAX)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL3624 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH---DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---DOMINO, TYLER WILLIAM3212 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DWIGHT, DEQUON JEMEL2317 MEADOWBROOK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE515 COLEMAN CEMETARY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWAN4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JORDAN, NEOMIA2704 SHAPARD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KOSTIUK, APRIL DENISE3030 CUMMING ROAD APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECT---LAWRENCE, TEDDARIOUS JERMAINE1405 W 53RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---LEMAY, DREW AARON8208 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO106 PINO LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PERRY, ANTHONY2708 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PIPER, RALPH BRUCE121 COUNTY RD 183 DECATUR, 373225013Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW9224 DALLAS HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROBERTSON, DANIEL SCOTT3641 PHELPS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE2406 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )THEFT UNDER 1000---SAMMONS, PAMELA LOUISE1 EAST 11TH ST APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---SANDERS, JAMESHA NICHELLE3711 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SCOTT, TOMEKA LASHUN1242 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR2105 MELANIE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, LEE ANDREW1060 NEST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---SNEED, GABRIEL LUKE2011 CRESTMAN HILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---STARNES, CALEB ISAAC113 JEFFERSON DRIVE FRANKLIN, 370642031Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARREST---STONEROCK, ANGELA LYNN2300 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDOMESTIC ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )---TAYLOR, BOBBY LEROYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCARRING OF UNAUTHORIZED FIREARMSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---THURSTON, WILLIAM HUNTERHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE1017 HWY 39 ENGLEWOOD, 37329Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---VOGEL, DANA MARIE2525 CEDATPON COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---WELCH, JUSTIN MICHAEL3807 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FIRSTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:

