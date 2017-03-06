Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Monday, March 6, 2017 53.1°F   overcast   Overcast

Monday, March 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ASHLEY, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BROWN, MARSHAL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHAVEZ, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
COX, ROBERT LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF XANAX)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMINO, TYLER WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DWIGHT, DEQUON JEMEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/21/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/25/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JORDAN, NEOMIA
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/07/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KOSTIUK, APRIL DENISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
LAWRENCE, TEDDARIOUS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEMAY, DREW AARON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PERRY, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/31/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
SAMMONS, PAMELA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/11/1953
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
SANDERS, JAMESHA NICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCOTT, TOMEKA LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, LEE ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
SNEED, GABRIEL LUKE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STARNES, CALEB ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
STONEROCK, ANGELA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/26/1968
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )


TAYLOR, BOBBY LEROY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CARRING OF UNAUTHORIZED FIREARMS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THURSTON, WILLIAM HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
VOGEL, DANA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/25/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WELCH, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FIRST
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY


