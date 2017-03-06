Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ASHLEY, MICHAEL JOSEPH
8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BROWN, MARSHAL
5264 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID
6404 BRENDA COURT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
CHAVEZ, JOSE
9053 HEATHERLOCK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
---
COX, ROBERT LLOYD
720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF XANAX)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
3624 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE
5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
DOMINO, TYLER WILLIAM
3212 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DWIGHT, DEQUON JEMEL
2317 MEADOWBROOK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE
515 COLEMAN CEMETARY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWAN
4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JORDAN, NEOMIA
2704 SHAPARD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KOSTIUK, APRIL DENISE
3030 CUMMING ROAD APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
LAWRENCE, TEDDARIOUS JERMAINE
1405 W 53RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
LEMAY, DREW AARON
8208 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO
106 PINO LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PERRY, ANTHONY
2708 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
121 COUNTY RD 183 DECATUR, 373225013
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROBERTSON, DANIEL SCOTT
3641 PHELPS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE
2406 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
THEFT UNDER 1000
---
SAMMONS, PAMELA LOUISE
1 EAST 11TH ST APT 904 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBAITON ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
SANDERS, JAMESHA NICHELLE
3711 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCOTT, TOMEKA LASHUN
1242 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
SIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR
2105 MELANIE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, LEE ANDREW
1060 NEST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
SNEED, GABRIEL LUKE
2011 CRESTMAN HILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
STARNES, CALEB ISAAC
113 JEFFERSON DRIVE FRANKLIN, 370642031
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
STONEROCK, ANGELA LYNN
2300 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DOMESTIC ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )
---
TAYLOR, BOBBY LEROY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARRING OF UNAUTHORIZED FIREARMS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
THURSTON, WILLIAM HUNTER
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE
1017 HWY 39 ENGLEWOOD, 37329
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
VOGEL, DANA MARIE
2525 CEDATPON COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
WELCH, JUSTIN MICHAEL
3807 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FIRST
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
