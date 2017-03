Monday, March 6, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 27-March 5:

KIRKLAND FREDERICK DOUGLAS W/M 28 Officer DENNY SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA, SIMPLE BATTER-FVA, HINDERING PERSON MAKING 911 CALL

ADAMS JERREL CHRISTOPHER W/M 28 Officer DENNY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, FLEEING/ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

AHLQUIST JAMES CURTIS W/M 32 Officer STAFFORD CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

SWING GERALD DEWARN B/M 43 Officer MCBEE HOLD FOR CHEROKEE COUNTY

NORMON JAMICHAEL JEROME B/M 23 Officer SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MARTINEZ ENRIQUE MICHAEL W/M 17 Officer TATE THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

SEAY TAMMY MICHELLE W/F 39 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

IZQUIERDO ROBERTO PEDRO W/M 20 Officer MCBEE CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

MORTON VERNON LEON JR W/M 56 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

JUV JUV JUV *** *** *** ***

DENSON STEVEN MARCUS W/M 43 Officer MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

DYER BRANDON LYNN W/M 35 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

BENTLEY JEREMY TODD W/M 37 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

PRATT KADEEM KASHEIF B/M 27 Officer LANG FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

PATTERSON ROSA LYNN W/F 30 Officer ENGLAND HOLD FOR POOLER PD

WILLIAMS JOSHUA WADE W/M 34 Officer BALLARD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, TAG LIGHT REQUIREMENT

MACARIO GILDA EDITH H/F 30 Officer TATE DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

STONER COLBY TYSON W/M 47 Officer MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

BLACK SHANNON OTIS W/M 45 Officer BROWN HOLD FOR COWETTA COUNTY

LIGHT DOYLE LEE W/M 39 Officer STAFFORD BATTERY-FVA

ELLIS CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE W/M 29 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

ELLIS ZACHORY SCOTT W/M 20 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MAROTTA ANTHONY DOUGLAS W/M 23 Officer FORREST DRIVING WHILE LICNESE SUSPENDED, EXPIRED TAG

MANIS ZACKARY AUSTIN W/M 21 Officer BEDFORD HOLD FOR MURRAY COUNTY

FIELDS BILLY JOE W/M 37 Officer BALLARD DRIVING WHILE LICNESE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

CROFT ROBERT MICHAEL W/M 28 Officer BALLARD DUI, FAILUE TO YIELD, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, REMOVING/AFFIXING LICENSE PLATE

OCASIO LUIS ALBERT W/M 37 Officer CAREATHERS HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY

WHITE Kristen NICOLE W/F 34 Officer WILSON PROBATION VIOLATION

JONES THOMAS ANTHONY W/M 50 Officer WILSON PROBATION VIOLATION (LAFAYETTE)

ROGERS MATTHEW CARTHELL W/M 29 Officer SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION (WARRANT)

SILVERS CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 28 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF SCH II; POSSESSION OF SCH IV

STRICKLAND DAVID RAY W/M 62 Officer EVANS PUBLIC INTOX

MILLER JERRY DEWAYNE W/M 44 SELF HOLD FOR COURT

BELL NICOLE ANN B/F 22 Officer DYE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

SUMMERS BRANDON ALEC W/M 23 Officer EVANS CRUELTY TO CHILDREN X2; SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

MCLAUGHLIN TYLER BLAKE W/M 29 Officer RAMEY LOITERING AND PROWLING

LONG RICHARD ALEN W/M 38 BALLARD GSP Officer HOLD FOR DADE COUNTY

MILLER JEREMY RYAN W/M 39 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

ROBINSON BILLY DEWAYNE W/M 34 Officer WILSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

GOLDESON ROBERT LAKE W/M 17 Officer PERRY SIMPLE BATTERY

ALEXANDER CANDACE NICOLE W/F 27 Officer MILLER DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

CUMMINS DESHUNN TREMELL B/M 20 Officer PERRY NO INSURANCE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, HIT AND RUN, DUTY UPON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE, DUTY UPON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

BARFIELD GAVIN SEAN W/M 19 Officer TERRY PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR

WARE JOSHUA CLINTON W/M 31 Officer GRIFFIN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

BLEVINS DUSTIN JAMES W/M 31 Officer EVANS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

THIBEAULT ROBERT NMN W/M 48 Officer HEAD POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II,CRIMINAL TRESPASS

GUFFEY ANN BRENDA W/F 46 Officer EVANS DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNK

BAXTER BRANDON PHILLIP W/M 34 Officer RAMEY SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

WESTBROOK TRAVIS WAYNE W/M 46 WALK-IN SIMPLE ASSAULT, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE

HOWARD MELISSA KAY W/F 40 Officer MILLER THEFT BY TAKING-FELONY

EASTLAND ANTONIO MARTEZ B/M 25 PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

ALLEN JORDAN DERON B/M 21 Officer CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

MOFFETT GRACIE MECHELE W/F 42 Officer SCARBROUGH FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

WALLIN ALEX TYLER W/M 19 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD (X2)

DAVIDSON JOSEPH WAYNE W/M 31 Officer SIMPSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

NISONGER NATHAN JAMES W/M 20 Officer THOMAS DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

HEALAN DANIEL TYLER W/M 33 Officer ZM RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

HASTINGS ANTHONY STEPHEN W/M 27 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

PRICE GYPSY KEAONA W/F 40 Officer WEBBER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

BEARD JENNIFER NICOLE W/F 37 Officer VANDYKE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

FRANCO DUSTIN ANDREW W/M 33 Officer FOREST HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA COUNTY

WADE RICKY LOWELL W/M 44 Officer LLEWELLEN PUBLIC INTOX

PANTAGES ANGELO STEVEN III W/M 37 Officer ANDERSON FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

ADAMS DEREK NELSON W/M 34 Officer BLACK ***

PINSON THADDEUS LYNN W/M 65 Officer STAFFORD CRIMINAL TRESPASS

KEY CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS W/M 33 Officer STAFFORD CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

LOLLAR APRIL DAWN W/F 39 Officer FORREST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MABALA MICHAEL KUUPIO W/M 32 MATTHEWS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

KIRBY CHRISTOPHER KYLE W/M 28 WALK-IN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

KIRBY SHANNA ASHLEY W/F 29 WALK-IN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

DAVIS CHRISTOPHER JARAN W/M 26 Officer THOMAS HIT AND RUN, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

BROOKS FLOYD EDWARD W/M 43 Officer COKER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

PARKS ROBERT EARL W/M 36 Officer LANG FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

HOLLIFIELD MARK DANIEL W/M 38 Officer HOUSER DUI-ALCOHOL

HOLMES JIMMIE RAY W/M 42 PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

SNOWDEN BRANDON LEE W/M 18 CHATTOOGA CO HOLD FOR TRANSPORT TO PDC

ROBERTSON ADAM MATTHEW W/M 31 CHATTOOGA CO HOLD FOR TRANSPORT TO PDC

PENN LONITA DARNELL B/M 23 CHATTOOGA CO HOLD FOR TRANSPORT TO PDC

GARRETT DESTINY LASHEA W/F 27 Officer BLACK DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, TAG LIGHT REQUIREMENT

ASH STEPHEN EUGENE W/M 34 Officer DEAN RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE