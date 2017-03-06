Corker Encouraged By President's Immigration Executive Order

Monday, March 6, 2017

Senator Bob Corker released the following statement on the president’s immigration executive order:

“I am very encouraged by the interagency approach the administration has taken to develop and implement the revised executive order. I also am pleased that Iraq, a critical partner in the fight against ISIS, has been removed from the countries subject to visa restrictions based on the commitments Secretary Tillerson has secured from the Iraqi government.

“We all share a desire to protect the American people, and reviewing our nation’s screening and vetting procedures is an appropriate step. Following a thorough review and implementation of necessary security enhancements, I am hopeful these programs will be reinstated.”