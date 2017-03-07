Man Carjacked By Gang Member At Ace Hardware Parking Lot On South Broad Street

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Police said a man was carjacked at the Ace Hardware parking lot on South Broad Street by an Alton Park gang member.

Montez Murphy, 24, of 4115 Guinn Adams St., was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and possessing a firearm after the incident on Feb. 27.

A man told police he was leaving the hardware and entering his truck when a black male opened the passenger side door, brandished a gun, and entered the vehicle.

He then demanded that the man drive away.

The driver handed over his wallet and the robber took $200 from him. He then made him go to a bank ATM and get $200 more.

He then ordered him to drive him towards W. 37th Street in Alton Park, where he took the man's IPhone 6 before exiting the truck.

The man flagged down a police officer, and an investigator dusted the pickup for fingerprints.

He was able to locate four possible prints where the robber had grabbed the passenger door.

The prints were tracked to Murphy, who also matched the description of the suspect.

Police said Murphy is a member of the Athens Park Bloods.