1 Dead, 1 Critical After Vehicle Crashes, Catches Fire On Bayshore Drive

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a vehicle crashed and caught fire on Bayshore Drive late Tuesday night.

At approximately 10:44 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6400 block of Bayshore Drive for the report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.

Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle on fire. One person in the vehicle was deceased and another was found to be in critical condition.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

HCSO traffic investigators were on the scene investigating the cause of the accident.

The injured person was transported via Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital.