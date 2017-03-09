Snow In Chattanooga Forecast This Weekend

Snow is in the Chattanooga forecast this weekend.
The forecast calls for rain and snow showers on a chilly Sunday morning.
Here is the latest forecast:
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
Rain and snow showers likely before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54.