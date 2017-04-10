Officer, 3 Others Hurt In Crash On Dodson Avenue When SUV Turns In Front Of Patrol Vehicle Running Lights And Siren

Monday, April 10, 2017

A city police officer was hurt on Sunday night when a vehicle turned in front of his patrol car while he was running his lights and siren responding to a call. Three people were also injured in another vehicle involved in the wreck.

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Dodson Ave. at 8:19 p.m.

Officer Christopher Day, 36, was traveling north on Dodson Avenue in his Ford Crown Victoria cruiser.

A Ford Explorer driven by Eleanor Corbin, 59, was also going north on Dodson. There were two juveniles inside the vehicle.

Police said Ms. Corbin did not see the patrol vehicle coming up from behind and she attempted to turn left onto Curtis Street.

The two vehicles crashed and the patrol vehicle went off the road.

Both drivers and the two passengers in the Explorer were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the CPD Traffic Division are investigating the crash and will determine fault.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.