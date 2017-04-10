 Monday, April 10, 2017 74.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Officer, 3 Others Hurt In Crash On Dodson Avenue When SUV Turns In Front Of Patrol Vehicle Running Lights And Siren

Monday, April 10, 2017

A city police officer was hurt on Sunday night when a vehicle turned in front of his patrol car while he was running his lights and siren responding to a call. Three people were also injured in another vehicle involved in the wreck.

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Dodson Ave. at 8:19 p.m.

Officer Christopher Day, 36, was traveling north on Dodson Avenue in his Ford Crown Victoria cruiser.

A Ford Explorer driven by Eleanor Corbin, 59, was also going north on Dodson. There were two juveniles inside the vehicle.

Police said Ms. Corbin did not see the patrol vehicle coming up from behind and she attempted to turn left onto Curtis Street.

The two vehicles crashed and the patrol vehicle went off the road.

Both drivers and the two passengers in the Explorer were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the CPD Traffic Division are investigating the crash and will determine fault.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  


April 10, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For April 3-9

April 10, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 9, 2017

Developer Offering To Pay City Less For Parking Lot Than City Paid For It Decade Earlier


Walker County Arrest Report For April 3-9

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Ashamed By The State Of The Fallen Five Memorial

Roy Exum: The Hannahs Don't Flinch

Most Popular Soccer Team In Mexico Coming To Finley Stadium

Rotary Prep Tennis: Baylor Girls, St. Xavier Boys Win A Division Titles

