Monday, April 10, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 3-9:

CROSS MICHAEL SHANE W/M 34 Officer MULLIS SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

MANNIS BRITTANY MICHELLE W/F 22 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

GRASHAM KIMBERLY NICOLE W/F 28 Officer MAYNOR PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MORGAN JENNIFER DIANNE W/F 36 Officer MAYNOR PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

COOPER ANITA JEWELL W/F 44 PROBATION MATTHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MCCAIN JAVARICK DAVION B/M 21 FLOYD COUNTY RETURN FROM COURT

PARKER KEITH FRANKLIN W/M 36 Officer MILLER PAROLE VIOLATION

BUTLER WILLIAM BLAKE W/M 27 ROSSVILLE CITY RETURN FROM COURT

HENSON CHARLES EDWARD W/M 37 ROSSVILLE CITY RETURN FROM COURT

HODNETT SHELBY LEIGH W/F 24 ROSSVILLE CITY RETURN FROM COURT

SCOTT KRISTINE ANN W/F 36 Officer OWENS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, SPEEDING

RODEN DANIEL CHARLES W/M 31 Officer ALFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

PARRIS JONATHAN TAYLOR B/M 21 Officer GALYON SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

SARNO BRADLEY CARLTON W/M 25 Officer HEAD SIMPLE ASSAULT, POINTING OR AIMING PISTOL AT ANOTHER

WOOD ANDREA ASTAR B/F 36 Officer EVANS NO LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

SHEPPARD JUSTIN DARNAY B/M 25 Officer EVANS OBSTRUCTING INVESTIGATION, GIVING FALSE NAMES, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

TOMLINSON ADAM WAYNE W/M 38 Officer CARTER GIVING FALSE NAMES, FORGERY 4TH DEGREE, IDENTITY THEFT FRAUD

TOMLINSON ADAM WAYNE W/M 38 Officer DEAN RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

HENSON TEANNA MARIE W/F 47 RPD FORREST POSSESSION OF COCAINE

CASTILLIO KAYLA NAOMI W/F 25 RPD FORREST POSSESSION OF COCAINE

ROBINSON SUNDAY MARIE W/F 51 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WELLS HARLEY NEAL W/M 24 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

THURMAN WAYNE ALLEN W/M 36 Officer BROWN FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY

CRANMORE JESSE LEE W/M 35 RPD FORREST THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISDEMEANOR

WATSON DAVID ALAN W/M 19 Officer CAMPBELL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISDEMEANOR

GUIN EASTON LANE W/M 18 Officer CAMPBELL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISDEMEANOR

ALLEN CHRISTOPHER TODD W/M 38 Officer CAREATHERS CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT

BESHERS TIFFANY DIANNE W/F 27 Officer PERKINS PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR

GRIM WILLIAM CHASE W/M 24 SELF RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

BROWN GREGORY HARRISON W/M 36 GSP DEBORD SPEEDING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

MALONE ROY MICHAEL W/M 57 Officer CARTER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

MOORE RICKY JEROME W/M 43 Officer HEAD POINTING A GUN AT ANOTHER, SIMPLE ASSAULT, PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LITTLE BIVIAN GAIL W/F 54 Officer COKER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

STEPHENS ERIC JUSTIN W/M 29 Officer LANG DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO YIELD WHEN ENTERING ROADWAY

GRIM WILLIAM CHASE W/M 24 WALK-IN RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

MEDLEY KENNETH LEBRON W/M 54 Officer ENGLAND OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, SIMPLE BATTERY

FORD TIMOTHY JOE W/M 50 Officer HOLLAND CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

DAVIS CHRISTOPER JARMAN W/M 26 CATOOSA WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, MARIJ LESS THAN OZ, THEFT BY TAKING-FELONY, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, HIT & RUN: DUTY OF DRIVER TO RETURN TO SCENE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, VIOLATION OF PAROLE

SKYLES MICKEY LEWIS W/M 53 CATOOSA VIOLATION OF PROBATION - MISD

SOSEBEE CLARK ERIC W/M 36 Officer WILSON DUI

MCLEMORE RICKY COLBERT W/M 35 MATTHEWS PAROLE VIOLATION

WALKER JAMEY RENA W/F 50 Officer MCBEE PAROLE VIOLATION

WEBB KENNETH JASON W/M 32 Officer JEWELL PROBATION VIOLATION

COKER KAREN ANN W/F 40 Officer DYE THEFT OF MEDICATIONS

WOMBLE ADAM EDWARD W/M 35 Officer MILLER MARIJUANA LESS THAN OZ, POSS OF METH, POSS OF METH W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, VIOLATION OF PAROLE

ASHER TYLER LEE W/M 19 Officer OWENS DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

TORRES ROBERT ISMAEL W/M 31 Officer EVANS CROSSING GUARD LINE W/ DRUGS, PROVIDING FALSO INFO, POSS OF METH

NANCE-TORRESS JOANNA VIOLET W/F 32 Officer EVANS POSSES OF METH

BROWN DESTINY DENISE W/F 26 Officer ALFORD DUI, OPEN CONTAINER

HOLT BRANDON DAVID W/M 24 GSP DUI

VARGAS JUAN LOPEZ H/M 62 FORREST IMPROPER RIGHT TURN, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING W/O LICENSE

SHROPSHIRE JOSPEH DEFOREST B/M 46 Officer WILSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

MARTIN CHERYL MARIE W/F 47 Officer WILSON DUI, POSS OF METH, POSS FO MARIJUANA LESS THAN OZ, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER

SELF CAMERON FOSTER W/M 25 Officer CARTER FVA- SIMPLE BATTERY

PHILLIPS ALICE CALDER W/F 48 Officer EVANS DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

SELLERS SUSAN MONESSA W/F 49 Officer CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

KING TAYLOR SHAWNTAE W/F 24 Officer CARTER OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, DUI

BRYSON ERIC DEMETRIUS B/M 50 Officer OWENS DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DENTON JAMES WILLIAM PAUL W/M 19 Officer CAMPBELL FURNISHING, PURCHASING OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE BY PERSONS BELOW LEGAL AGE

PRINTUP HAVEN ALEXIS B/F 22 Officer CAMPBELL DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN OR YEILD AFTER STOPPING

WOMBLE AMANDA LYNN W/F 32 Officer DYE VIOLATION FO PROBATION - MISD

JACKSON GRANT ALLAN W/M 35 Officer BREWER FVA- SIMPLE BATTERY

KING DENVER KURT W/M 22 Officer FRANKLIN WARRANT- THEFT BY TAKING -FELONY