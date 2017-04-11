Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 31-April 6

I have one question. Are the members of the Planning Commission hand picked by the developers? They seem to be hell-bent on ruining our North Shore by building condos and apartments on every square inch and the residents that this is effecting be darned. They are taking away the charm and replacing it with volumes of traffic and construction. Destroying our North ... (click for more)

Put me down as one who was proud of the way the Hamilton County Commission met with leaders of the Chattanooga Convention and Visitor’s Bureau last Wednesday. Both sides were civil, listened to what the other had to say, and set a standard for when political factions “agree to disagree.” But the push-me-pull-you isn’t over by a long shot and the guess here is the CVB will lose up ... (click for more)