Haslam Appoints McVeagh Special Judge For Hamilton County General Sessions Court

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam on Wednesday appointed Alexander K. McVeagh as special judge for Division II of the Hamilton County General Sessions Court.

 

Mr. McVeagh’s appointment fills the temporary vacancy created last month when Governor Haslam accepted Judge David E. Bales’ request to take a leave of absence due to a disability.

 

Mr. McVeagh, 31, has been a litigation attorney at Chambliss Law Firm since 2013 and has practiced both civil and criminal law in Hamilton County General Sessions Court, as well as state and federal courts in both Tennessee and Georgia and the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

 

He previously served as head research analyst and law clerk with the Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee and as a research analyst and legislative liaison with the Tennessee District Public Defenders Conference.

 

“I am pleased to appoint Alex McVeagh and appreciate his willingness to serve as special judge. His experience in both private practice and state government will serve Hamilton County well,” Governor Haslam said.

 

“I wish Judge Bales a smooth and speedy recovery. I pledge to honor the bench with integrity and continue to serve the law faithfully in this appointment. I am immensely grateful and deeply humbled by the governor’s trust to serve Hamilton County and honored to serve,” Mr. McVeagh said.

 

Mr. McVeagh earned his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School and a bachelor of science in economics and political science from Vanderbilt University.

 

He is involved in numerous community and professional organizations, including service on the boards of Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyer Division, YMCA’s Youth Community Action Program (YCAP), Federal Bar Association's Chattanooga Chapter, and last January was awarded YLD Volunteer of the Year by the Chattanooga Bar Association.

 

Since Judge Bales left, Judge Lila Statom has moved from a small "cracker box" office at the end of the hall to the larger Bales quarters.

 

Judge McVeagh has inherited the "cracker box" office.

 

Court personnel said Judge McVeagh has not yet been able to use the parking spot at the Courts Building utilized by Judge Bales since the Bales SUV is still parked in the spot.


Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief

Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394. The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. The man then asked for his personal information. When the man refused the man cussed him out.  * * * Police were dispatched to Ruth Street on a stolen vehicle. The homeowner said ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: DAILEY, DENNISE RENEE W 32 F 0 1 GS 1655564 POSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE DONAHUE, ARTHUR JAMES B 27 M 0 1 GS 1656608 CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HURD, ALLEN L B 53 M 0 1 GS 1640227 POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 1 GS 1650799 POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Destroying The Charm On The North Shore - And Response

I have one question.  Are the members of the Planning Commission hand picked by the developers?  They seem to be hell-bent on ruining our North Shore by building condos and apartments on every square inch and the residents that this is effecting be darned. They are taking away the charm and replacing it with volumes of traffic and construction. Destroying our North ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A State’s Steel Magnolia

If I’ve said it once I’ve said it 1,000 times. In times of crisis, keep your mouth shut. The Miranda is right – “anything you say can … and will … be used against you.” In the last week, as we have witnessed the predictable but still spectacular fall of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, the unlikely hero in the scornful ouster has been Heather Hannah, whose family has been friends ... (click for more)

Walker Valley Clips Central 1-0 On Smith's RBI Hit In Sixth

Natalie Pruitt threw a four-hit shutout and designated player Bailey Smith drove in the game’s only run with a sixth-inning single – a rocket past first base – and Walker Valley escaped with a 1-0 softball victory over Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (15-9) posted their second straight non-district win – they beat Red Bank 4-2 on Monday – and return to District 5-3A action ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


