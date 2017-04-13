Man Shot, Pistol Whipped, Robbed During Early Morning Incident At The Raceway On South Broad Street

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Chattanooga Police said a man was shot at, pistol whipped and robbed during an early morning incident April 3 at the Raceway on South Broad Street.

Police said Andre "Scrappy" Porter and Deonta Brooks carried out the 4 a.m. robbery and assault.

An officer said he found Barry Dent at the scene bleeding from the head in several different locations. He also had a crack in the skin in the back of the head from a bullet. There were two large lumps that were bleeding on the back of his head.

Dent said he had texted Brooks about meeting him to buy a nickel bag of marijuana, and they agreed to meet at the gas station.

He said Brooks was wearing a red sweater with lines and white shorts.

Dent said they all were inside the convenience store, then they went outside to smoke. He said he had to defecate and, while his pants were down, the pair held him at gunpoint and demanded his money. He said they threatened to shoot him if he did not comply.

He said Porter hit him with the pistol, then handed it to Brooks.

A shot was fired when he tried to run away, he said.

They took $300 from his wallet as well as his his blue Schwinn bicycle, he stated.

Police were shown video of the three together in the store. Employees said Brooks had formerly worked at the Raceway.

The victim identified Brooks and Porter from photos taken from the video.

Police went to a nearby residence at 2707 Long St. and a female gave consent to search the house. Porter was apprehended as he came down some stairs. Brooks was found hiding in a ceiling crawl space.

Police said the blue Schwinn bicycle was outside the residence, and they saw a red sweater with lines inside.

Officers found a gun similar to the one described by Dent under the living room chair cushion. Police said there were three children under the age of three in the house who had access to the revolver.

Police said Porter openly admitted to being involved in a drug deal and hitting Dent with the gun. He said Brooks was the one who fired the shot as the victim ran away

Police said Porter is a validated member of the Bounty Hunter Blood street gang.