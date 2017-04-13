 Thursday, April 13, 2017 73.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Man Shot, Pistol Whipped, Robbed During Early Morning Incident At The Raceway On South Broad Street

Thursday, April 13, 2017
Deonta Brooks
Deonta Brooks

Chattanooga Police said a man was shot at, pistol whipped and robbed during an early morning incident April 3 at the Raceway on South Broad Street.

Police said Andre "Scrappy" Porter and Deonta Brooks carried out the 4 a.m. robbery and assault.

An officer said he found Barry Dent at the scene bleeding from the head in several different locations. He also had a crack in the skin in the back of the head from a bullet. There were two large lumps that were bleeding on the back of his head.

Dent said he had texted Brooks about meeting him to buy a nickel bag of marijuana, and they agreed to meet at the gas station.

He said Brooks was wearing a red sweater with lines and white shorts.

Dent said they all were inside the convenience store, then they went outside to smoke. He said he had to defecate and, while his pants were down, the pair held him at gunpoint and demanded his money. He said they threatened to shoot him if he did not comply.

He said Porter hit him with the pistol, then handed it to Brooks.

A shot was fired when he tried to run away, he said.

They took $300 from his wallet as well as his his blue Schwinn bicycle, he stated.

Police were shown video of the three together in the store. Employees said Brooks had formerly worked at the Raceway.

The victim identified Brooks and Porter from photos taken from the video.

Police went to a nearby residence at 2707 Long St. and a female gave consent to search the house. Porter was apprehended as he came down some stairs. Brooks was found hiding in a ceiling crawl space.

Police said the blue Schwinn bicycle was outside the residence, and they saw a red sweater with lines inside.

Officers found a gun similar to the one described by Dent under the living room chair cushion. Police said there were three children under the age of three in the house who had access to the revolver.

Police said Porter openly admitted to being involved in a drug deal and hitting Dent with the gun. He said Brooks was the one who fired the shot as the victim ran away

Police said Porter is a validated member of the Bounty Hunter Blood street gang.

 

 


April 13, 2017

Vehicle Lands On Its Side After Wreck In North Chattanooga On Wednesday Night

April 13, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 12, 2017

Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief


A vehicle wound up on its side after an accident in North Chattanooga on Wednesday night. It happened at approximately  10 p.m. at the intersection of Bell Avenue and Cherokee Boulevard. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BASS, GLORIA  2004 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044403  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394. The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Vehicle Lands On Its Side After Wreck In North Chattanooga On Wednesday Night

A vehicle wound up on its side after an accident in North Chattanooga on Wednesday night. It happened at approximately  10 p.m. at the intersection of Bell Avenue and Cherokee Boulevard. An ambulance left  the scene with a patient. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BASS, GLORIA  2004 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044403  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE  1732 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Coonrod Should Be Evaluated On What She Does In The Future - And Response (7)

One of the things that makes America great is that fact we are a nation that believes in second chances. Consequently, there are countless individuals who have made mistakes, payed the price for those choices, and have moved on take make meaningful contributions within society.   Demetrus Coonrod was duly elected to the City Council. During her campaign she was forthright ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Prison ‘Disturbance’

The Turney Center Industrial Complex, which is the politically-correct name for a medium-security state prison about an hour’s drive west of Nashville, is a very bad place to call home. There are more than 1,500 inmates in the lock-up and the prisoner-to-guard ratio is allegedly 128-to-1. To no one’s surprise, about 16 inmates jumped three guards there late Sunday afternoon and ... (click for more)

Sports

Grace's Alexandra Smith Signs Volleyball Papers With Samford

Wednesday, April 12 will go down as a Red letter day at Grace Baptist Academy for a number of reasons. Alexandra Smith, a Lady Golden Eagle senior who will graduate in a few short weeks, signed her letter of intent to attend Samford University in the fall where she will continue an already outstanding volleyball career. Smith had originally committed to Middle Tennessee State ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors