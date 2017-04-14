Former Trenton Resident John William Farr Jr. Dies In Wreck At Rome

Mr.
Farr was born in Cedartown, Ga., on Oct. 30, 1934. He graduated from Pepperell High School in Lindale in 1953 where he played football. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the Vietnam War.
Mr. Farr was employed for a number of years as a lineman with Georgia Power prior to his retirement. Following his retirement from Georgia Power, he was employed with Aramco, which took him to Saudi Arabia for work. He developed a love for golf later in his years, winning several tournaments in the area.
After living in Trenton for a number of years, he recently moved back to Rome and had been attending First Baptist Church of Lindale. He was a member of American Legion Post #106 in Trenton.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Betty Stephens Farr; parents John William Farr, Sr. and Clara Tomlin Farr; and step-father James Byron Erwin.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Lanham Farr, Rome; a daughter, Jill Farr Gordon and her husband, Christopher, Rome; a son, Tommy Farr, and his wife, Becky, Douglasville; a step-son, Andy Stephens, Chattanooga; grandsons, Jamison Farr, Douglasville and Tory Nix, Brunswick; a great-grandson, Logan Nix, Brunswick; half-brothers, Mike Erwin, Hobe Sound, FL, David Erwin, Gaylesville, AL and Lonnie Farr, Pearland, TX; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post #106, 13205 N. Main Street, Trenton, GA 30752.
Ryan Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.