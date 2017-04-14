Former Trenton Resident John William Farr Jr. Dies In Wreck At Rome

Friday, April 14, 2017

A former Trenton, Ga., resident has died in a wreck at Rome, Ga.

Funeral services for John William Farr Jr., 82, will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Trenton First Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Cantrell and Bro. Robert Golf officiating.

He died in a wreckat the intersection of Black’s Bluff Road and the West Rome Bypass when he was struck by a tractor trailer when he attempted to cross the intersection.