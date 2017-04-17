McCallie Student Jackson Standefer Missing Along With Adult After Being Swept Down Creek At Grand Canyon

Monday, April 17, 2017

A 14-year-old McCallie School student is missing along with an adult after being swept down a creek at the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

The National Park Service said a hiking group reported Saturday evening that two people with them were missing from a backcountry area of the Grand Canyon National Park.

McCallie School said eighth grader Jackson Standefer was one of those missing.

McCallie officials said, "We are aware of an ongoing situation involving McCallie eighth-grader Jackson Standefer, and the entire McCallie community is praying for the best. Beyond that, McCallie has no comment while we await more information on this developing situation."

The other person missing is a woman, 62.



The two reportedly lost their footing and were swept away while crossing Tapeats Creek near Thunder River.

Park Service personnel said the woman was described as being 5’5”, 145 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was wearing khaki zip-off shorts, a blue/green button down short sleeve shirt, and blue water shoes. She was carrying a homemade blue backpack with a maroon fleece and hiking poles attached.

Jackson Standefer was described as being 5’8”, 105 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing black Nike shorts, a long sleeve white Columbia T-shirt with “COLUMBIA” written on the sleeve, and navy blue Chaco sandals size 10. He was carrying a new sage green backpack.

Crews were flown in for a search and rescue operation.

This was a Facebook entry: "As many of you know my nephew Jackson Standefer is missing. He was backpacking in the Grand Canyon north rim. He was with Julie his mother and her in-laws. They were crossing a water crossing Julie and her father in law made it, Jackson and the mother in law did not. They were swept away. This was last night around 6pm. Julie and her father in law were rescued this morning. Jackson and Carol have still not been found. For those that don't know the desert it is hot during the day and freezing at night and the water they were in was probably below 40 degrees. They have had helicopters and search crews out since daylight. They have grounded the helicopters this evening and are using drones and ground crews as night is falling in Arizona.

"Barbie, Ellen, and Karsten Merrell ( Julie's husband) are out there right now.

"Please respect our family's privacy at this time, do not try to contact the family. I will update via facebook and will notify key people to get information to those that need to know. Please pray for the Standefer and Merrell families."