Still No Word On McCallie Student Jackson Standefer, Who Is Missing Along With Step-Grandmother After Being Swept Down Creek At Grand Canyon

Monday, April 17, 2017

A 14-year-old McCallie School student is still missing along with his step-grandmother, Lou-Ann Merrell, after being swept down a creek at the Grand Canyon in Arizona. McCallie officials said Tuesday morning there is still no further word on them.

The National Park Service said a hiking group reported Saturday evening that two people with them were missing from a back country area of the Grand Canyon National Park.

McCallie School said eighth grader Jackson Standefer was one of those missing.

McCallie officials said on Monday afternoon, "As has been reported by several media outlets, McCallie eighth-grader Jackson Standefer has been missing in the Grand Canyon since late Saturday on a family trip.

"Jackson and his step-grandmother (age 62) were swept downstream while attempting to cross a river Saturday afternoon. Rescue efforts began quickly and are ongoing. The family remains hopeful that rescuers will find Jackson and his step-grandmother and return them safely to their families.



"This morning, students were told about the situation involving Jackson and the ongoing rescue operations and hopes for rescue. The boys have been offered help if they need it as they process this situation.

"The entire McCallie community sends its prayers to the Standefer family and all those close to Jackson as we all hope for a positive ending to this situation. Out of respect for the family, McCallie will not be making faculty or students available for further comment at this time."





The two reportedly lost their footing and were swept away while crossing Tapeats Creek near Thunder River.

Park Service personnel said the step-grandmother was described as being 5’5”, 145 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was wearing khaki zip-off shorts, a blue/green button down short sleeve shirt, and blue water shoes. She was carrying a homemade blue backpack with a maroon fleece and hiking poles attached.

Jackson Standefer was described as being 5’8”, 105 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing black Nike shorts, a long sleeve white Columbia T-shirt with “COLUMBIA” written on the sleeve, and navy blue Chaco sandals size 10. He was carrying a new sage green backpack.

Crews were flown in for a search and rescue operation.

This was a Facebook entry: "As many of you know my nephew Jackson Standefer is missing. He was backpacking in the Grand Canyon north rim. He was with Julie his mother and her in-laws. They were crossing a water crossing Julie and her father in law made it, Jackson and the mother in law did not. They were swept away. This was last night around 6pm. Julie and her father in law were rescued this morning. Jackson and Carol have still not been found. For those that don't know the desert it is hot during the day and freezing at night and the water they were in was probably below 40 degrees. They have had helicopters and search crews out since daylight. They have grounded the helicopters this evening and are using drones and ground crews as night is falling in Arizona.

"Barbie, Ellen, and Karsten Merrell ( Julie's husband) are out there right now.

"Please respect our family's privacy at this time, do not try to contact the family. I will update via facebook and will notify key people to get information to those that need to know. Please pray for the Standefer and Merrell families."

Ms. Merrell is the wife of Randy Merrell, who helped found the Merrell Boot Company in 1981.

Also along on the trip were Randy Merrell and the mother of the McCallie student.