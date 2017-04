Monday, April 17, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 10-17:

EDWARDS JACE ANTHONY B/M 34 Officer OWENS DUI-ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

PELL MICHAEL MATTHEW W/M 19 Officer CARTER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

HOWARD SAMANTHA DANEIELLE W/F 25 Officer HEAD FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

ADAMS LIONEL JOHN B/M 32 Officer MILLER PAROLE VIOLATION

EDWARDS DAVID GENE JR W/M 40 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

SNYDER SHAWN AUGUST W/M 38 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

BARNETT RICKY HOUSTON W/M 42 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

GORDON AHDARIUS JEREMIAH B/M 20 Officer CAREATHERS THEFT BY TAKING-FELONY (X2), ENTERING AN AUTOMOBILE

GILBERT BRYCE LAMAR B/M 36 Officer CAREATHERS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (X3), ARMED ROBBERY (X2)

AKINS MARY ELIZABETH W/F 32 Officer HUGGINS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

BAILEY LACEY DANIELLE W/F 27 Officer AGREDANO DUI-DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

HOUSTON KIMBERLY LYNN W/F 47 Officer HOLLAND PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

SHAVER LISA MICHELLE W/F 38 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DUI-DRUGS

WESTBROOKS TRAVIS WAYNE W/M 46 Officer AGREDANO CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TEMPLETON BRADLEY MITCHELL W/M 31 Officer STAFFORD CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FAIRCHILD TIMOTHY PRESTON W/M 32 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

RODEN ERIC DEWAYNE W/M 40 PROBATION PAROLE VIOLATION

CAMPBELL JONATHAN YOUNG W/M 33 BROWN DTF PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, IMPROPER PASSING IN NO PASSING ZONE, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

BRUMBALOW JACK DAVID W/M 50 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WOODEN JONAH HOWARD W/M 25 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

PEEK DUSTIN RICHARD W/M 26 WALK-IN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-FELONY

LEAVITT JAMES KEVIN W/M 24 Officer BEDFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMINGUES JUAN MANUAL H/M 42 Officer WHITFIELD NO INSURANCE,SUSPENDED LICENSE

WOLK SEAN FOSTER W/M 31 Officer AGREDANO BATTERY

CRAWFORD ISAIAH LAMAR W/M 18 Officer AGREDANO UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION, POSS OF MARIJUANNA LESS THAN 1 OZ

BULLEN RICHARD ALEXANDER W/M 19 Officer AGREDANO DUI,OPEN CONTAINER,POSS OF MARIJUANNA LESS THAN 1OZ,FURNISHING TO A MINOR

FRENCH MISTY DAWN W/F 39 Officer MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY

ROYAL TODD MORRIS W/M 52 Officer AVANS POSSESSION OF METH

KAISER DALTON ZACHERY W/M 27 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

BROOKS JOSHUA JUSTIN W/M 34 Officer CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

MENIFEE CHRISTAIN LANIER B/M 28 Officer CROSS DTF POSS OF COCAINE,SCH I,SCH IIX2, DISTRIBUTION,MARIJUANNA MOR THAN

MCDONALD KILA MELISSA W/F 30 Officer WILSON THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (F)

CAMERON JEFFERY NEAL W/M 32 Officer WILSON THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (F)

JACKSON RANDAL NMN W/M 54 PROBATION PAROLE VIOLATION

DAWSON JERRY WAYNE W/M 32 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

JONES BRANDON MICHAEL W/M 32 Officer MILLER BURGLARY

CAMPBELL JONATHAN TOUNG W/M 33 Officer GRAHAM RETURNING FROM HOSPITAL

MANNIS BRITTANY MICHELLE W/F 22 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

HIGHWOOD WILLIAM NICHOLAS W/M 36 Officer TERRY DUI,LICENSE WITHDRAWAL,IMPROPER LANE CHANGE,HIT AND RUN,OPEN CONTAINER

MCLEMORE III RICKY COLBERT W/M 35 Officer MILLER CAPIAS WARRANT (ADDED CHARGE)

KING CASEY JOHN W/M 26 Officer MILLER CAPIAS WARRANT (ADDED CHARGE)

KNIGHT TIMOTHY WILSON W/M 31 Officer MILLER CAPIAS WARRANT (ADDED CHARGE)

WESSON WILLIAM TYLER W/M 24 Officer MILLER CAPIAS WARRANT (ADDED CHARGE)

SHIRLEY JACOB AARON W/M 28 Officer GALYON SUSPENDED LICENSE,OPEN CONTAINER,HOLD FOR CATOOSA CO

LEWIS MICHAEL SHAY W/M 44 Officer HEAD DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG TO CONCEAL ID OF VEHICLE

STOUGH JOHNATHAN DEAN W/M 38 Officer KELLEY BATTERY – FVA

HUNNICUTT DUSTY ALEXANDER W/M 34 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SEXTON DUSTIN RAY W/M 22 PROBATION PAROLE VIOLATION

WHALEY GARRETT TYLER W/M 18 Officer WILSON POSSESSION COCAINE, BURGLARY

CARRINGTON EMILY ANN W/F 34 Officer RAMEY FTA-MISD, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, BRAKE LIGHT REQUIREMENT, ENDANGERING SECURITY INTEREST

MARSH BRONSON DEWAYNE B/M 24 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

FRANKLIN ROSE MARY W/F 44 Officer MILLER THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – FELONY

MCCLURE DANIEL WAYNE W/M 33 Officer BROWN FTA – FELONY

CAMPBELL CHRISTY LYNN W/F 42 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY (ADD CHARGE)

GASPAR LUPE MARTIN H/M 21 PERRY FTA – MISD

VAUGHN ERIC CHRISTOPHER W/M 45 Officer RAMEY PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

FOWLER TIA MARIE W/F 40 Officer CARTER POSSESSION METH, SHOPLIFTING – MISD

MICHAEL KRISTEN STEWART W/F 22 Officer DYE HOLD FOR WHITFIELD COUNTY

CAUSEY TAYLOR BROOKE W/F 22 Officer MATHIS SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA (X2), OBSTRUCTION

BLACK HUNTER SCOTT W/M 20 Officer GRIFFIN POSSESSION MARIJUANA (LESS OZ)

WRIGHT MICHAEL DUANE W/M 20 Officer CARTER BENCH WARRANT

LOTHAMER GARY WAYNE W/M 40 Officer KELLEY BATTERY – FVA

DEMPSEY JUSTIS MICHAEL W/M 18 Officer GRIFFIN DRIVING UNLICENSED, NO INSURANCE, FAIL TO REGISTER VEHICLE, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE, POSSESSION MARIJUANA – FELONY, UNLAWFUL MANUFACTURE/DISTRIBUTE/POSSESS W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE IMITATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES, POSSESSION FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A FELONY

YOUNG SAMUEL PAUL W/M 35 Officer GALYON PUI

DEAN SHANNON BLAKE W/M 45 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

FAIRCHILD MARCUS EUGENE W/M 29 Officer LANG FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

STONE THOMAS ALLEN W/M 59 PARK SERVICE SIMPLE BATTERY

DODD ERIC LANE W/M 26 WALK-IN DUI-LESS SAFE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE (X2), SEAT BELT VIOLATION

RICE RAGINA MAGNOLIA W/F 49 Officer STAFFORD POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

LINDSAY ALEXAS LEILAFAY W/F 18 Officer BLACK FURNISHING, PURCHASING ALCOHOL UNDER LEGAL AGE

WILSON KENNETH ISAAC-SHANE W/M 25 Officer BLACK DUI-ALCOHOL, CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR, INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

GLEASH RICHARD ANTHONY W/M 37 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

BRIDGES MORTICIA LACHELE B/F 30 Officer MULLIS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

MARSH JAMEKRA GABRIEL B/F 28 Officer BLACK DUI-DRUGS

ROSS STACY DANIELLE W/F 41 Officer WHITFIELD DUI-MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, U-TURN PROHIBITED, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

HALL MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 37 Officer WEBBER SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

DOVER JOHN PAUL W/M 30 Officer WOOTEN FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

RAINES NATHAN DEAN W/M 24 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WESTBROOKS TRAVIS WAYNE W/M 46 Officer HOLLAND ***

SLAYTON KELBY CHRISTOPHER W/M 20 Officer DEBORD POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE, DUI-MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CARRINGTON KAITLYN DENISE W/F 18 Officer DEBORD POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

VANVELDHUIZEN JOHN WALDON W/M 37 Officer BEDFORD DUI-ALCOHOL, DUI-ENDANGERING CHILD

TERRY PAUL DEWAYNE W/M 42 Officer MULLIS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

STARR KEAIASHA LAVENUS B/F 28 Officer WHITFIELD DUI-ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

DE LEON BLANCA LERENZO W/F 32 Officer LANG DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

MOORE TABATHA ANN B/F 36 Officer STAFFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

ELLIS CHRISTOPHER WAYNE B/M 25 Officer LLEWELLEN FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

MOORE CHRISTOPHER SHALIQUE B/M 20 CHATTOOGA COUNTY HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

BUSBIN JAMES WALTER III W/M 26 CHATTOOGA COUNTY HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

INGRAM CHARLES LAMAR W/M 43 Officer AGREDANO FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD (X2)

CRAWFORD BILLY RAY W/M 42 DADE COUNTY HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

VEAL MARK ROGER W/M 33 Officer BLACK DUI-ALCOHOL, CRIMINAL TRESPASS