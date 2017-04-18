Mike Walden Begins 10th Term As Election Commission Chairman

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

County Clerk Bill Knowles administers oaths to members of the Election Commission

Mike Walden was sworn in on Tuesday morning for his 10th two-year term on the Election Commission.

Chris Clem, another commissioner, jokingly said he could not remember who was the last chairman it had been so long.

"I think it was a Democrat," he said.

Democrats long held sway on the election panel, but the balance changed when Republicans gained the majority statewide.

The oaths were administered by Bill Knowles, longtime county clerk.

Kerry Steelman, election administrator, noted that Mr. Knowles had a longtime connection to the election office. His late brother, Bud Knowles, worked for many years at the office and finished his career as administrator.

Others sworn in were Ruth Braly and Kelvin Scott. Jerry Summers, who was re-elected as secretary, was absent.

Mr. Steelman said the runoff city election cost the city $31,223.06.

He said 94 percent of those who voted in District 7 returned for the runoff, but only 75 percent did so in District 9. Erskine Oglesby won in District 7 and Demetrus Coonrod in District 9, ousting Chris Anderson and Yusuf Hakeem.