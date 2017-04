Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BATES, HAROLD DEAN

1337 SEQUOYAH ACCESS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373840868

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY

670 CHARBELL STREET HIXSON, 373431614

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL

2115 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

BOSEMAN, DARRIEN LAMAR

2508 E 5th St Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROCK, NATHANIEL REED

3905 CREEK ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CASEY, RICHARD DOUGLAS

13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT

1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CHURCH, NATHANIEL TERRELL

1931 ROSEBROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CLINE, JANELL MAXINE

5413 CONNELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CROWNOVER, JEFFERY COLLINS9614 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DIXON, SAMSON URIAH255 HARMON DRIVE SOUTH DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---EAGLE, BRIAN MATTHEW3008 NOA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE (AGGRAVATED DOM---ELLIS, MICHAEL GERROD404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FORD, JASON CARL4151 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA4904 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102164Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRIER, SHAMIKA SHATAI6218 WALDEN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HACKLER, VANCE ARTHUR8918 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 373794130Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HENDERSON, DANNY WAYNE1 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS5518 SPRING GARDEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYOVER $1,000---KELLY, SANDRA L2411 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR1909 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEFFEW, THOMAS REEDHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE106 WEST NANCE SPRINGS RD WISAIKA, 30735Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCCOY, QUENTIN DAKOTA6501 HIDEAWAY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCROBEY, PETER MARTEZ2317 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL3517 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEWSOME, CHRISTINA MICHELLE9 CRESCENT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---NORRIS, JOSEPH EDLA727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---OSBORNE, LATISHA KAWANA3729 MONTE VISTA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---RAKESTRAW, AMANDA CHRISTINE433 HYDE ROAD RESACA, 30735Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS---RAPER, ROBERT DEAN308 NYE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE LESS THAN 1 GRAM---RICHARDS, KENDRICK LEBRIN3902 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---RIDDLEY, MICHAEL STEVEN313 HANNAH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---SANDERS, JOHNNY LEE2007 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374045504Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---SCOTT, KRISTINE117 ROLLING RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000FORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERY---SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE320 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---SHEPHEARD, LENA IGOU1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 810 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SHIPMAN, HAYLEY NICOLE8671 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, ANTHONY LEE4115 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, CHRISTOPHER SHAUN4704 METRO PARK LN APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED---SMITH, DAVID TERRELL8514 MIDDLE VALLEY RD #A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SMITH, JANA LYNN10316 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STARNES, DERRICK SEAN1811 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY1847 SNOOPY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---TARPLEY, TROY ELLINGTON126 HUNT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WATSON, LADARIUS QUASHAWN4721 MAYWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CAR JACKING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY1503 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

