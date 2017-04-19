Red Bank Tightening Design Standards In Commercial District

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Red Bank continues growing and, with the increased commercial development, the city’s commissioners would like to have design review standards in place. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, a public hearing was held to consider citizen input about the newly proposed standards aimed at commercial re-development.

Mayor John Roberts said that the proposed design standards would be posted on the city’s website by Wednesday for review and comment.

Just one resident came to the meeting with a question about the street lights along the sidewalk on Dayton Boulevard. She said they are attractive, but suggested they be spaced farther apart. Mayor Roberts said any new street lights would use brighter LED technology and so placement could be at a greater distance than the ones already in place.

The proposal puts forth a vision for the way the city’s leaders would like for Red Bank to look and includes standards regarding sidewalks, exterior building materials and façade design among other items. The first reading of the design standards ordinance will be at the commission meeting on May 2. At that time, citizens can participate and ask questions. The commissioners are anticipating input from the planning commission, architects and commercial builders to evaluate the ordinance.

The commissioners approved contracting with Spears and Hopkins Paving Company in the amount of $24,140 to put asphalt on the parking lot at White Oak Park near the dog park. The city’s public works department has already put down the base. The money for the new parking lot comes from a grant from the Red Bank and Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation.

An agreement between the city and TDOT for highway-rail grade crossing improvements at Midvale Avenue, was authorized. City Manager Randall Smith said that most of the cost for this project will be borne by the railroad, with a small contribution from the city.

The commissioners accepted a donation of $1,000 from Tom and Kim Quillen to offset some of the city’s cost for extending the walking trail system in Red Bank.

The fiscal year 2016-2017 budget was amended in order to appropriate $37,590 to pay for two unbudgeted emergency repairs that were needed during the year. A drainage pipe had to be replaced at the community swimming pool for $14,500. Repairs were also required when the bathrooms at White Oak Park were vandalized last spring. The cost to fix that damage was $23,090.

Events of interest to citizens of Red Bank were announced Tuesday night. The police will be conducting a distracted drivers program this coming Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Red Bank High School.

On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the annual drug take-back program will be held. Old drugs can be taken to a drop box at the police department or given to a police officer who will be stationed at Food City in Red Bank.

By law, all dogs and cats are required to be vaccinated against rabies, said the city manager. A rabies clinic will be held at the Red Bank Middle School also on April 29 from 4-6 p.m. and will cost just $12 per pet.

Swim team sign-ups will be held on the first and third Sundays in May, from 2-4 p.m. at the Red Bank Community Center.