Jeffrey Bishop, 48, Charged With Kidnapping After Grabbing Children At Park

Jeffrey Melvin Bishop, 48, was arrested by Dalton police on Wednesday evening on charges that included kidnapping after parents and children at Al Rollins Park reported that Bishop was harassing children on the playground. Witnesses say Bishop touched at least two children, grabbing one boy by the arms from behind and holding him against his will until the boy’s father intervened.
 
The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. at Al Rollins Park on Threadmill Road. Witnesses reported that a white male, later identified as Bishop, started approaching kids in the playground area.
One family told police that Bishop was chasing their 3-year old daughter around near a swing set, telling the girl she was pretty and to come to him. The girl’s mother told him to leave. The girl’s mother also reported that she saw Bishop touch another boy before he approached her daughter, but that boy and his family left the park before officers arrived. A short time later, Bishop approached a group of boys and tried to talk to them, but the boys ignored him. A 10-year old boy told officers that Bishop grabbed him by the wrist and tried to get him to go into the woods with him. The boy refused. Bishop then grabbed a 9-year old boy by his arms as he was tying his shoes. The boy struggled but could not get away until his father confronted Bishop, telling him that police were being called. Bishop then turned and ran away towards Thornton Avenue, officials said.
 
Responding Dalton officers were able to get a description of Bishop and located him a short distance away walking on Thornton Avenue near Cedar Street. Officers determined that he was intoxicated. After interviewing witnesses further, officers arrested Bishop and charged him with battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, cruelty to children in the first degree, and pedestrian under the influence. At the jail, Bishop was also served with a Whitfield County warrant for failure to appear.

Beginning at 10AM Thursday morning, TDOT Operations crews will have a right lane closure on I-24 West between mile markers 178-179 to repair a broken concrete slab.  This area is just past the U.S. 27 interchange in the two-lane section of I-24.   Friday, they will be making repairs to a broken concrete slab in Lane two on I-24 East between mile markers 178-179 beginning ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ  3216 GLEASON DRIVE APARTMENT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37412  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- AVERY, VICKIE IRENE  900 MTN CRK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 44 years ... (click for more)

I Had Higher Hopes For The New Council

It was really great to see Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod during her first session.  Not since Councilwoman Deborah Scott have we seen a council member who actually seemed to be paying attention and attempting to do the job of governing.  She pretty much called out the mayor for trying to slide in all of the department appointments.    She very rightly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Fear ‘Loss Of Vision’

Tecumseth, the great warrior and chief of the Shawnee, once wrote a poem that – the older I become –is now part of my life’s compass. It tells us how we should live and how we should die. It begins, “So live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart.” It also tells us, “…  When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If ... (click for more)

Langner, Hyatt New Volleyball Coaches At East Hamilton

Volleyball at East Hamilton will certainly have an international flavor next season. Bruna Langner, who is from Curitiba, Brazil, has been named the Lady Hurricanes’ new head coach and Bojana Hyatt, who hails from Pale Bosnia/Herzegovina, will be a volunteer assistant. Langner and Hyatt played college volleyball together at Lee University and both were all-America standouts ... (click for more)

East Hamilton's Fager Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Noah Fager knew to reach a goal of playing college basketball he would have to work hard and long before achieving his athletic objective. “I wasn’t necessarily the most talented player to begin with,” Fager says. “I remember in the eighth grade I couldn’t even make a layup. But I put in a lot of hours and got better and better.” On Wednesday, Fager showed just how much ... (click for more)


