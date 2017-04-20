 Thursday, April 20, 2017 79.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Attorney Says Police Did Not Have Probable Cause To Put Truck Driver Who Caused Horrific Ooltewah Wreck Into Back Of Patrol Car

Thursday, April 20, 2017

A defense attorney said Thursday that police did not have probable cause to place a truck driver who had just caused a horrific wreck into the back of a patrol car along with his female companion.

Erinn O'Leary said Benjamin Brewer and Charity Pennington were not allowed to leave the patrol car and were detained for several hours before finally being sent on their way back to Kentucky.

Six people died in the June 2015 crash near the Ooltewah exit of I-75.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston disagreed in a hearing before Criminal Court Judge Don Poole. He said, "There was more than probable cause. Six people had been killed and a number of others injured. There was a very large scene of carnage with people screaming."

Brewer, who is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide, is set to go to trial on June 17.

Police took blood from Brewer and got a recorded statement from him prior to asking him where he wanted to be let off. He asked to go to a Pilot station by I-75 in Bradley County. However, the officer driving him there was asked to check the purse of Ms. Pennington so he pulled over at a Raceway near the wreck scene.

Brewer became upset, saying at one point, "This is a joke."

He then said they would just get out at the Raceway.

Brewer was on the lam for some time afterward and was placed on the TBI's 10 Most Wanted List.

Several patrol car videos were shown at the hearing, including one that showed Brewer and Ms. Pennington asleep several hours after the incident.

In another, Ms. Pennington is by herself breathing heavily and trying several times to get the door of the patrol car open.

She was not charged in the case.

The wreck happened at 7:09 p.m. and the officer left the police station on Amnicola Highway with the pair at 12:45 a.m.

Brewer is represented by three members of the public defender's office - Ms. O'Leary, Mike Little and Jay Underwood.

 


April 20, 2017

New Traffic Pattern To Be Implemented Thursday Evening At Apison Pike And Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

April 20, 2017

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension For Serving To Minor

April 20, 2017

New Traffic Pattern To Be Implemented Thursday Evening At Apison Pike And Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

As part of the Apison Pike widening project, the contractor (Wright Brothers) will implement a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Apison Pike and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road on Thursday, beginning at  8 p.m. , weather permitting.  Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.  Drivers are urged to be alert as this change is made. (click for more)

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension For Serving To Minor

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, located at the Embassy Suites hotel near Hamilton Place Mall, has had its beer license suspended for three days for serving beer to an underage customer. Mark Oswald, co-owner of Ruth’s Chris and 12 other restaurants told the board this is the first violation of alcohol sales in his 41 years of experience in the hospitality business. Until now, he believed ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Had Higher Hopes For The New Council

It was really great to see Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod during her first session.  Not since Councilwoman Deborah Scott have we seen a council member who actually seemed to be paying attention and attempting to do the job of governing.  She pretty much called out the mayor for trying to slide in all of the department appointments.    She very rightly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Fear ‘Loss Of Vision’

Tecumseth, the great warrior and chief of the Shawnee, once wrote a poem that – the older I become –is now part of my life’s compass. It tells us how we should live and how we should die. It begins, “So live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart.” It also tells us, “…  When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If ... (click for more)

Sports

Langner, Hyatt New Volleyball Coaches At East Hamilton

Volleyball at East Hamilton will certainly have an international flavor next season. Bruna Langner, who is from Curitiba, Brazil, has been named the Lady Hurricanes’ new head coach and Bojana Hyatt, who hails from Pale Bosnia/Herzegovina, will be a volunteer assistant. Langner and Hyatt played college volleyball together at Lee University and both were all-America standouts ... (click for more)

East Hamilton's Fager Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Noah Fager knew to reach a goal of playing college basketball he would have to work hard and long before achieving his athletic objective. “I wasn’t necessarily the most talented player to begin with,” Fager says. “I remember in the eighth grade I couldn’t even make a layup. But I put in a lot of hours and got better and better.” On Wednesday, Fager showed just how much ... (click for more)


