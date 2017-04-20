 Thursday, April 20, 2017 75.0°F   shallow fog   Shallow Fog

Breaking News


Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett Says City Can Afford To Move Forward With Town Center Project

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - by Matthew Smisson
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett said Thursday he has been closely examining the city’s budget to look at all avenues of affording the long-planned town center project.  He announced that the city can afford the development and said it is vital that the council proceed with their portion of the project to get a new city hall built.  He stated that partnering with other developers is not necessary for the city to begin building a new city hall. 
 
Councilwoman Taylor Watson echoed Mr.
Bennett by saying, "We must get this done for our residents and our city."

 

Mayor Bennett said he is assembling a team of advisors that will meet with architects and the municipal planning department of the University of Georgia that is doing a presentation for a town center development in May. He encouraged the council members to continue their diligent research on town center development.  

 
Councilwoman Watson, who is over fire and police, said a crackdown on speeding has begun working even in the first few weeks of the initiative. She described the city’s zero tolerance policy on speeding and stop sign violations. The police department made 33 stops during the last several weeks for speeders and word is getting out, Mrs. Watson said.  She also stated that the police department will be enforcing the usage of low-speed or “golf cart” like vehicles.  Police have seen an increase of unlicensed drivers using them illegally and dangerously, it was stated. Ms. Watson encourages all owners to follow the correct protocols for operating those vehicles.
 
She said there have been no burglaries over the past month. 
 
Residents of Pied Piper Trail were present to request the installation of speed bumps.  Heather Droke, Michelle Paty, Laura Hartman and Wes Hasden presented to the council their concerns about excessive speeding on the one-block street.  City manager Brad Haven said the cost for installation is minimal and recommended it.  The council approved the installation of the speed bumps.   
 
Jimmy Campbell said a donor has made a gift of a sculpture to the city to be placed near city hall for beautification. Council members said they were grateful for the generous gift. 
 
Mr. Campbell informed the council that the planning commission is working on permit requirements for building projects.  He also displayed the rendering of the city’s new website that will include all the permit requirement and city ordinances.  Councilwoman Caroline Williams made the suggestion that the website include more on living on the mountain and recreational opportunities. 
 
Mrs. Williams said Fairyland School is in its final four weeks.  Presently students are undergoing standardized testing.  She said the Fairyland Festival takes place Thursday, April 27.  She also requested that police remain at Fairyland School carpool in the mornings a few minutes longer to help with students coming in late.  Councilwoman Watson said that she would inform the police chief. 
 

Mayor Bennett said that due to recent storm damage the city will not haul away large tree debris.  For more information about the size in which to prepare tree debris please see city hall for details.  He requests that all residents with tree debris remove it from city right of ways, such as streets.  Failure to do so will result in citations and fines. 

 
The next regular meeting of the city council will be Thursday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.. 

April 20, 2017

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett Says City Can Afford To Move Forward With Town Center Project

April 20, 2017

New Traffic Pattern To Be Implemented Thursday Evening At Apison Pike And Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

April 20, 2017

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension For Serving To Minor


Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett said Thursday he has been closely examining the city’s budget to look at all avenues of affording the long-planned town center project.  He announced ... (click for more)

As part of the Apison Pike widening project, the contractor (Wright Brothers) will implement a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Apison Pike and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road on Thursday, beginning ... (click for more)

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, located at the Embassy Suites hotel near Hamilton Place Mall, has had its beer license suspended for three days for serving beer to an underage customer. Mark Oswald, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett Says City Can Afford To Move Forward With Town Center Project

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett said Thursday he has been closely examining the city’s budget to look at all avenues of affording the long-planned town center project.  He announced that the city can afford the development and said it is vital that the council proceed with their portion of the project to get a new city hall built.  He stated that partnering ... (click for more)

New Traffic Pattern To Be Implemented Thursday Evening At Apison Pike And Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

As part of the Apison Pike widening project, the contractor (Wright Brothers) will implement a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Apison Pike and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road on Thursday, beginning at  8 p.m. , weather permitting.  Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.  Drivers are urged to be alert as this change is made. (click for more)

Opinion

I Had Higher Hopes For The New Council

It was really great to see Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod during her first session.  Not since Councilwoman Deborah Scott have we seen a council member who actually seemed to be paying attention and attempting to do the job of governing.  She pretty much called out the mayor for trying to slide in all of the department appointments.    She very rightly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Fear ‘Loss Of Vision’

Tecumseth, the great warrior and chief of the Shawnee, once wrote a poem that – the older I become –is now part of my life’s compass. It tells us how we should live and how we should die. It begins, “So live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart.” It also tells us, “…  When you arise in the morning give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If ... (click for more)

Sports

Langner, Hyatt New Volleyball Coaches At East Hamilton

Volleyball at East Hamilton will certainly have an international flavor next season. Bruna Langner, who is from Curitiba, Brazil, has been named the Lady Hurricanes’ new head coach and Bojana Hyatt, who hails from Pale Bosnia/Herzegovina, will be a volunteer assistant. Langner and Hyatt played college volleyball together at Lee University and both were all-America standouts ... (click for more)

East Hamilton's Fager Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Noah Fager knew to reach a goal of playing college basketball he would have to work hard and long before achieving his athletic objective. “I wasn’t necessarily the most talented player to begin with,” Fager says. “I remember in the eighth grade I couldn’t even make a layup. But I put in a lot of hours and got better and better.” On Wednesday, Fager showed just how much ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors