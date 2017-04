Friday, April 21, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting at the A1 Towing & Recovery lot at 1502 East Morris Street.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting victim being found in an office at the lot. Responding officers found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Hamilton Medical Center.

At this time, officers have secured the scene and are investigating. At this time no arrests have been made.