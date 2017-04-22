 Sunday, April 23, 2017 60.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Body Believed To Be A Woman Is Found On Lookout Mountain

Saturday, April 22, 2017
Hunters found a decomposed human body on Saturday afternoon in a remote area off High Road, Cloudland, Walker County.

Law enforcement believes the unidentified remains to be a female. It appears the body may have been at the location for four weeks.

On March 19, a vehicle was found abandoned on private property in close proximity to where the body was located Saturday.
The property owner had the vehicle removed by a towing company.

At this time the cause and manner of death has not been determined. The G.B.I. is assisting the Walker County Sheriff's Office with processing the area where the body was found.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office does not have a missing person investigation related to the similarly of this case.


April 23, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 22, 2017

Severe Storms Rake Chattanooga Area; Flash Flooding Possible

April 22, 2017

Body Believed To Be A Woman Is Found On Lookout Mountain


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, KEVIN MICHAEL  1056 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency:  ... (click for more)

Severe storms raked through the Chattanooga area on Saturday. Sale Creek was one of the hardest hit areas. Storm damage on Cooper Road included two crushed cars. Trees were on ... (click for more)

Hunters found a decomposed human body on Saturday afternoon in a remote area off High Road, Cloudland, Walker County. Law enforcement believes the unidentified remains to be a female. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, KEVIN MICHAEL  1056 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency:  VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR --- BALTIMORE, MICHAEL JUNIOR  3217 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536  Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Severe Storms Rake Chattanooga Area; Flash Flooding Possible

Severe storms raked through the Chattanooga area on Saturday. Sale Creek was one of the hardest hit areas. Storm damage on Cooper Road included two crushed cars. Trees were on homes and railroad tracks that are the main line between Chattanooga and Cincinnati. Cooper Road is near Lake Chickamauga. There was also damage along Providence Road at Sale Creek. ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Tax-Supported Entity Should Get Secrecy In Spending

A shadowy situation has emerged in Chattanooga with an organization that manages millions of taxpayer dollars with no transparency and such a surprising disregard for accountability that one wonders what it would take to wake up elected officials who are supposedly in charge. Welcome to the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose lawyer threatened to sue the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Dr. Edwards The One?

Just hours after the chairman of the Hamilton County School Board emailed a list of 14 candidates on Friday afternoon to be considered as the next Superintendent of the 42,000-student system to the other board members, Dr. Nakia Edwards, an Assistant Commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Education, became the early “common sense” favorite. And, at first glance, she has ... (click for more)

Sports

Trojans Beat Eagles 4-3 On Couch's Walk-Off Single In Seventh

Signal Mountain rolled into Saturday afternoon’s high school baseball game against Soddy-Daisy riding a nine-game winning streak. The Eagles outscored the last six opponents in the streak by a combined 87-15, including a 26-2 rout of Red Bank just prior to taking on the Trojans. Soddy-Daisy used five pitchers to contain the Eagles, overcame a solid start by Signal Mountain ... (click for more)

Thompson Romps To Win In Chickamauga Chase

Nobody would have blamed Christian Thompson if he had decided to take it easy Saturday morning and simply enjoy running the 49 th annual Chickamauga Chase. After all, the 28-year-old Fleet Feet sales associate averaged 5:29 per mile in finishing 29 th overall in the Boston Marathon just five days ago with a world-classed time of 2:23:51. Admitting that his legs were just ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors