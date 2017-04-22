Body Believed To Be A Woman Is Found On Lookout Mountain

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Hunters found a decomposed human body on Saturday afternoon in a remote area off High Road, Cloudland, Walker County.





Law enforcement believes the unidentified remains to be a female. It appears the body may have been at the location for four weeks.





The property owner had the vehicle removed by a towing company. On March 19, a vehicle was found abandoned on private property in close proximity to where the body was located Saturday.The property owner had the vehicle removed by a towing company.





At this time the cause and manner of death has not been determined. The G.B.I. is assisting the Walker County Sheriff's Office with processing the area where the body was found.





The Walker County Sheriff's Office does not have a missing person investigation related to the similarly of this case.