Nashville Caregiver Charged With Forgery, Identity Theft

Monday, April 24, 2017

Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a former caregiver who is charged with identity theft, abuse or neglect of an impaired adult, and forging a check of one of her clients.

After receiving information from Adult Protective Services about a complaint of abuse/financial exploitation, TBI Special Agents began investigating Tameka Jones in April 2016.

In early 2016, Jones was employed by a personal care service provider to help care for elderly clients. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that on or around March 10, 2016, the victim’s check was stolen and later cashed for $800. The investigation identified Tameka Jones as the individual whose signature was on the check, which was used to pay for Jones’ rent. Jones is no longer employed with that company.

On March 10, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tameka A. Jones (DOB 07/15/1967) with one count of Forgery, one count of Identity Theft, and one count of Abuse or Neglect of an Impaired Adult Age 60 or older. On Sunday, Jones turned herself in to authorities. She was arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail, and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.