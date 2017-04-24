 Monday, April 24, 2017 64.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Nashville Caregiver Charged With Forgery, Identity Theft

Monday, April 24, 2017
Tameka Jones
Tameka Jones

Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a former caregiver who is charged with identity theft, abuse or neglect of an impaired adult, and forging a check of one of her clients.

 

After receiving information from Adult Protective Services about a complaint of abuse/financial exploitation, TBI Special Agents began investigating Tameka Jones in April 2016.

In early 2016, Jones was employed by a personal care service provider to help care for elderly clients. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that on or around March 10, 2016, the victim’s check was stolen and later cashed for $800. The investigation identified Tameka Jones as the individual whose signature was on the check, which was used to pay for Jones’ rent. Jones is no longer employed with that company.

 

On March 10, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tameka A. Jones (DOB 07/15/1967) with one count of Forgery, one count of Identity Theft, and one count of Abuse or Neglect of an Impaired Adult Age 60 or older. On Sunday, Jones turned herself in to authorities. She was arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail, and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.


April 24, 2017

Governor Haslam Applauds Passage Of IMPROVE Act That Is Headed To His Desk

April 24, 2017

Officials React To Sonny Perdue's Appointment To Serve As Secretary Of Agriculture

April 24, 2017

Nashville Caregiver Charged With Forgery, Identity Theft


Governor Bill Haslam on Monday praised passage of the IMPROVE Act, a key piece of his NextTennessee legislative plan. He said it "gives the largest tax cut in Tennessee history and makes the ... (click for more)

The U.S. Senate voted 87 to 11 on Monday to confirm former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as United States Secretary of Agriculture Senator Lamar Alexander said, “Governor Perdue is well-qualified ... (click for more)

Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a former caregiver who is charged with identity theft, abuse or neglect ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Governor Haslam Applauds Passage Of IMPROVE Act That Is Headed To His Desk

Governor Bill Haslam on Monday praised passage of the IMPROVE Act, a key piece of his NextTennessee legislative plan. He said it "gives the largest tax cut in Tennessee history and makes the state more competitive in recruiting manufacturing jobs while delivering a safe, reliable and debt-free transportation network for the next generation of Tennesseans." Governor Haslam said, ... (click for more)

Officials React To Sonny Perdue's Appointment To Serve As Secretary Of Agriculture

The U.S. Senate voted 87 to 11 on Monday to confirm former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as United States Secretary of Agriculture Senator Lamar Alexander said, “Governor Perdue is well-qualified to lead the Department of Agriculture: He’s a farmer, a veterinarian, and a former governor. I look forward to working with him to support agriculture and rural development programs, ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Tax-Supported Entity Should Get Secrecy In Spending

A shadowy situation has emerged in Chattanooga with an organization that manages millions of taxpayer dollars with no transparency and such a surprising disregard for accountability that one wonders what it would take to wake up elected officials who are supposedly in charge. Welcome to the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose lawyer threatened to sue the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Genius Comes This Way

They claim that about 50 years ago there was this special night at the Tivoli Theater. The “Jewel of the South” had been sold out for weeks and about 45 minutes before Louis Armstrong, or whoever, was to appear, incomparable John Robere had pulled out all the stops on “The Mighty Wurlitzer” and the excitement was keen. This tuxedoed dandy – he was even wearing spats – escorted his ... (click for more)

Sports

Defense Sparkles In Ooltewah's 4-0 Win Vs. Walker Valley

(Story will be updated) Strong defense meant more for Ooltewah than any other aspect of Monday’s key District 5-3A prep baseball game against Walker Valley at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field. ** Owls center fielder Jake Sullivan made an ESPN-worthy diving catch in left-center that probably saved two runs in the first inning. ** Pitcher Daniel Willie picked off a Mustangs runner ... (click for more)

UTC Track Completes In War Eagle Invitational

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore Haley Morris (Lenoir City, Tenn.) topped her personal best in the women’s 3000 meter Steeplechase over the weekend at the War Eagle Invitational.   Morris finished fourth in the steeplechase with a time of 11:48.74, edging her previous top time set in the finals of the 2016 Southern Conference championships.   Also ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors