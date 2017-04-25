Former County Jailer Pleads "No Contest" In Cancer Faking Case

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

A former Hamilton County corrections officer pleaded no contest on Monday to charges that he got time off from work and donations from co-workers after he faked having cancer.

Dale Daniel was granted diversion through an agreement with the district attorney's office.

The charges will go off his record if he does not get into any further trouble for a year.

Daniel will have to pay courts costs. Judge Barry Steelman said those could be substantial since the case was on the docket 28 times since he was indicted five years ago on nine misdemeanor theft charges.

The sheriff's office said he received $2,000 in leave time and money to help with alleged added medical expenses.

