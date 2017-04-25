 Tuesday, April 25, 2017 58.6°F   overcast   Overcast

Former County Jailer Pleads "No Contest" In Cancer Faking Case

Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Dale Daniel
Dale Daniel

A former Hamilton County corrections officer pleaded no contest on Monday to charges that he got time off from work and donations from co-workers after he faked having cancer.

Dale Daniel was granted diversion through an agreement with the district attorney's office.

The charges will go off his record if he does not get into any further trouble for a year.

Daniel will have to pay courts costs. Judge Barry Steelman said those could be substantial since the case was on the docket 28 times since he was indicted five years ago on nine misdemeanor theft charges.

The sheriff's office said he received $2,000 in leave time and money to help with alleged added medical expenses. 


Governor Haslam Applauds Passage Of IMPROVE Act That Is Headed To His Desk

Opinion

Don't Clog Up The Last Remaining Semi-Unobstructed Route Into Town From North Of The River

The proposal to turn Hixson Pike in Riverview into a more pedestrian friendly street is more than absurd.   Let's be honest. This is the last semi-unobstructed route into town from north of the river, due to I-27 construction and the bike lane/parking lot that is North Market Street.  So, now the businesses in Riverview would like parking on this main artery? ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Orleans Slaps History

It was balmy and relatively quiet on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. The flowers of spring were in full flush on Canal Street and, as darkness began to cloak the city, no one was aware that a cadre of police snipers was quietly setting up in a hotel parking garage across from the Liberty Place monument. Shortly after 1 a.m. yesterday morning, a number of large trucks rumbled past ... (click for more)

Sports

Defense, Pitching Sparkle In Owls' 4-0 Win Vs. Mustangs

Strong defense meant more for Ooltewah than any other aspect of Monday’s key District 5-3A prep baseball game against Walker Valley at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field. ** Owls center fielder Jake Sullivan made an ESPN-worthy diving catch in left-center that probably saved two runs in the first inning. ** Pitcher Daniel Willie picked off a Mustangs runner at first base in the ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Ooltewah Shuts Out Walker Valley, 4-0

