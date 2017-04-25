 Tuesday, April 25, 2017 78.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


2 Arrested In Carter County Human Trafficking Investigation

Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Adan Vasquez-Rodriguez
Adan Vasquez-Rodriguez

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in the arrest of two men on statutory rape and solicitation charges.

On Sunday, the TBI received information from investigators with the Knoxville Police Department concerning a possible case of human trafficking involving juvenile females.  After developing more specific information about the exact location, TBI special agents, assisted by the Elizabethton Police Department, 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security, were able to determine the incident occurred at a motel along Highway 19E in Elizabethton.

The investigation revealed that on Saturday evening, Robelio E. Flores-Rivera, 26, and Adan O. Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, made contact with two females, ages 14 and 17, and offered them money in exchange for sex.

On Monday evening, both men were arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail. Flores-Rivera is charged with aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of a minor and patronizing prostitution of a minor. Vasquez-Rodriguez is charged with statutory rape, solicitation of a minor and patronizing prostitution of a minor. Both are being held on a $50,000 bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing with additional charges possible.

More information about the issue of human trafficking, along with Tennessee’s efforts to hold traffickers accountable can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

Rebelio Flores-Rivera
Rebelio Flores-Rivera

April 25, 2017

2 Arrested In Carter County Human Trafficking Investigation

April 25, 2017

Sheriff's Office Warns That Jury Duty Scam Is Continuing

April 25, 2017

Randy Boyd Raises Over $1.25 Million At Knoxville Fundraising Event


An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in the arrest of two men on statutory rape and solicitation charges. On ... (click for more)

 The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said there are new instances of an ongoing scam in the community involving people claiming to be either a law enforcement agency or General Hamilton ... (click for more)

Randy Boyd and his Republican campaign for governor kicked off his statewide fundraising efforts  Monday  night, raising more than $1.25 million at his first major event in Knoxville.  ... (click for more)


Breaking News

2 Arrested In Carter County Human Trafficking Investigation

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in the arrest of two men on statutory rape and solicitation charges. On Sunday , the TBI received information from investigators with the Knoxville Police Department concerning a possible case of human trafficking involving juvenile females.  After developing ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Clog Up The Last Remaining Semi-Unobstructed Route Into Town From North Of The River

The proposal to turn Hixson Pike in Riverview into a more pedestrian friendly street is more than absurd.   Let's be honest. This is the last semi-unobstructed route into town from north of the river, due to I-27 construction and the bike lane/parking lot that is North Market Street.  So, now the businesses in Riverview would like parking on this main artery? ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Orleans Slaps History

It was balmy and relatively quiet on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. The flowers of spring were in full flush on Canal Street and, as darkness began to cloak the city, no one was aware that a cadre of police snipers was quietly setting up in a hotel parking garage across from the Liberty Place monument. Shortly after 1 a.m. yesterday morning, a number of large trucks rumbled past ... (click for more)

Sports

Defense, Pitching Sparkle In Owls' 4-0 Win Vs. Mustangs

Strong defense meant more for Ooltewah than any other aspect of Monday’s key District 5-3A prep baseball game against Walker Valley at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field. ** Owls center fielder Jake Sullivan made an ESPN-worthy diving catch in left-center that probably saved two runs in the first inning. ** Pitcher Daniel Willie picked off a Mustangs runner at first base in the ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Ooltewah Shuts Out Walker Valley, 4-0

(click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors