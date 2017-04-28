East Ridge Tackling Blight Problem; Deals With Fractured Sewer Line At Exit 1

Friday, April 28, 2017 - by Gail Perry

In order to give East Ridge more authority to eliminate blight where it exists in the city, the council on Thursday night passed a resolution establishing the East Ridge Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Codes Enforcer Kenny Custer said that any aging city will have some blighted areas, and much of it is due to absentee landlords. There are 10,000 houses in East Ridge, not counting apartments, and 49 percent are non-owner occupied, he told the council. The council agreed that there are unsanitary and/or unsafe inhabited dwellings in the city.

Reports are given to Mr. Custer’s department if substandard conditions are found when the fire or police department responds to a call. If reported to Mr. Custer, he acts on it. In the next several months, a rental implementation program will be developed. It is hoped this will give the city a tool to use before a situation such as the disaster at Superior Creek Lodge happens again. It is felt that the establishment of the authority is the best way to remedy the problem.

A half dozen residents who live on and around John Ross Road, came to the meeting asking for help to get rid of an ATV track that sprung up in their neighborhood last year. The land was purchased and building permits issued for two houses to be built on the property. However, that did not happen. Instead, a track for four-wheelers was built. In the meantime, a port-a-potty and utility pole for temporary electric power and exterior lighting were placed there . A pop-up camper was also brought in. All last summer people used the track, inundating the neighboring houses in dust and noise,the group said. City Attorney Mark Litchford said he would prepare several options for how to regulate this problem. The approach could include the noise ordinance or zoning, since an ATV track is not compatible with the R-1 zone of the property.

The city recently adopted a revised sign ordinance, partially to reduce the number of signs in East Ridge and enhance the city’s appearance. Mayor Brent Lambert said, “We are undergoing a concerted effort to reduce sign clutter.” He said that is why he is not a big fan of billboards and why he was opposed to the application for the construction of two new digital signs. Three new signs were authorized, however, Thursday night. On first reading, approval was given for new billboards at 6726 and 5705 Ringgold Road. Another vote gave approval to construct an off-premise monument sign at 6642 Ringgold Road.

Discussion also took place about the fire and police contract that the city has with the small city of Ridgeside, which has 415 residents and 163 homes. The last contract was negotiated in 2009 for $96,000 per year. City Manager Scott Miller said that agreement allows for a 20 percent surcharge for an ‘extreme number of calls.” In 2016 East Ridge had just 136 calls to the police and 19 to the fire department, which does not qualify for charging more, since East Ridge is bound by the current agreement. Mayor Lambert asked the council to consider that the East Ridge contract is the largest part of Ridgeside’s budget, and that it has no commercial district therefore, no sales tax, leaving an increase in property tax the only option for covering an increased charge for emergency services. The city manager said the price has not been increased in seven years and recommended continuing the contract as written through the 2018 fiscal year, and then talking to their mayor.

The city is in a dilemma regarding a sewer line issue at the new I-75, Exit 1 Interchange leading into the Bass Pro Shop development, said Mr. Miller. An old gravity sewer line there has a horizontal fracture. When the planned new road ramp is built, it is feared that the added weight of the new road will cause the pipe to collapse. It is an active line that is in use, so a by-pass will need to be built before closing down the old pipe for replacement. The entire project will not be approved by TDOT unless all utilities sign off on it. WWTA will not give its approval until the sewer line is replaced, said Mr. Miller. The council agreed to make the repairs and shoulder the cost of $60,530 for the engineering, permitting and design services.

An amendment was made to East Ridge’s municipal code for refuse and trash disposal. Additional policies address pick-up, drop-off and disposal of refuse, as well as defining items that can be dropped off for disposal and where garbage should be placed for pick-up by the city.

On second and final reading, the council clarified and amended the façade improvement grant program, which provides assistance to business and property owners located along Ringgold Road to make buildings more attractive. If awarded a grant, the city will pay $10,000 toward the first $20,000 of a project. The applicant must match that $10,000. The amendments will now allow a tenant as well as landlord to apply for the grant. The scope of work allowed with the grant money has also been expanded.

Final approval was given on second reading to rezone 1506 Prigmore Road from C-2 commercial district to R-1 Residential. Property at 501 S. Germantown Road was rezoned on first reading from R-1 to O-1 Office District. There is an office has always been on the property. The owner said he just would like for the zoning to match the use.

The bid for traffic signal strain poles at the Exit 1 project was awarded to Nabco Electric company.