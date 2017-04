Monday, April 3, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 27-April 2:

CURRY ERIANNA MARIE W/F 27 Officer MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

JOHNSTON WAYNE PATRICK W/M 26 Officer MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

DAVIS JAMES RUSSELL W/M 35 Officer FORREST POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OBSCURRED LICENSE PLATE, IMPROPER LICENSE PLATE

ADAMS JAMIE ALLEN W/M 41 DCS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

JENKINS TONYA LYNN W/F 40 DCS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MARSH JEROME ANTHONY B/M 29 Officer MILLER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

TRIMBLE KEITH NMN B/M *** Officer MILLER ***

BEASON AMBER LYNN W/F 25 BROWN DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE

BEASON RICHARD ALLEN W/M 29 BROWN DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE

BUCKELS AMY REBECCA W/F 43 COLE DTF POSSESSION OF COCAINE

BUCKELS ISAIAH MALIK B/M 18 COLE DTF POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

CHILDRESS STACIE LYNN W/F 48 COLE DTF POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

VAUGHN KELLIE MEADOW W/F 45 COLE DTF POSSESSION OF COCAINE

THOMPSON KELLEY LYNN W/F 17 125 COKER SIMPLE ASSAULT

KNIGHT AMANDA MICHELLE B/F 27 RAILEY DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

MCCAIN JAVARICK DAVION B/M 21 FLOYD COUNTY RETURN FROM FLOYD COUNTY

BEIKES SOPHIE EVA W/F 21 Officer LANG THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

ANTHONY JEFFERY WADE W/M 38 Officer WEBER RETURN FROM DOCTORS APPOINTMENT

BURNHAM JOSHUA EUGENE W/M 32 Officer WEBBER CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

DOVE CODY ALEXANDER W/M 24 Officer BEDFORD ***

MITCHELL DAVID LEE W/M 41 Officer HOLLAND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

HILT RAVEN SYMONE B/F 21 Officer FORREST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

WARREN BAILEY ANASTASIA W/F 29 Officer MULLIS OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

ASH STEPHEN EUGENE W/M 34 Officer BROWN RETURN FOR COURT

SMITH BRANDON LYDELL B/M 33 Officer BROWN RETURN FOR COURT

DUNN ROY EMMETT W/M 55 Officer CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY

CARTER HALEY SNOW W/F 22 Officer HOUSER SIMPLE BATTERY, HINDERING PERSONS MAKING 911 CALL

EMMER DANNY FRANKLIN W/M 26 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHITHOUT LICENSE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE, TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENT

CLEMENT RICHARD DUNCAN W/M 22 Officer WHITFIELD DRIVING ON SUSP, HEADLIGHT REQ

BOLDEN CRAWFORD COREY W/M 37 Officer LUEWELLEN DRIVING ON SUSP., NO INSURANCE, HEADLIGHT REQ

VAUGHN KELLIE MICHELLE W/F 45 Officer HUTSON RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

REDDING DIANE ELAINE W/F 21 Officer CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

REDDIGN RICHARD LEE W/M 20 Officer CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR- FELONY

TABOR STACY ALLEN W/M 39 Officer STANFIELD THEFT OF SERVICES- MISD.

CAMERON MELISSA ANN W/F 42 Officer DYE AFFRAY

STOKER DENNIS LEE W/M 56 Officer PARKER DRIVING ON SUSPUPENDED

STINNETT JIMMY DALE W/M 52 Officer MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING- MISD

GRAVITT CHARLES ROBERT W/M 30 Officer MCBEE CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

HEALAN DANIEL TYLER W/M 33 Officer BROWN RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

BALL JEREMY ALLEN W/M 32 Officer CAREATHERS CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT

DUNN III ROBERT LEWIS W/M 26 Officer RAILEY POSS OF METH, MARIJUANA LESS THAN AN OZ

WOOTEN PATRICK LANCE W/M 30 Officer YOUNG HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

COLEMAN RANDY GENE W/M 40 Officer ALFORD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

HOLLIFIELD ANTHONY THEODORE W/M 52 Officer DENNY FAILURE TO APPEAR -MISD

TUCKER MICHAEL TOMMY W/M 25 Officer WILSON POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, SPEEDING

TAYLOR RANDALL LEE B/M 17 Officer EVANS POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA LESS THAN ONE OUNCE

CHANEY DEVANTE TAGUAN B/M 17 Officer EVANS POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA LESS THAN ONE OUNCE

CASTILLO KAYLA NAUMI W/F 25 Officer EVANS POSSESSION OF MARAJUANA LESS THAN ONE OUNCE/DRIVING WITH OUT LICENSE

SIMS RICKY WAYNE W/M 39 Officer CAMBELL HOLD FOR FORT OGLETHOPE

LEWIS MICHAEL SHAY W/M 44 Officer GALYON SUSPENDED LICENSE/CONCEALING IDENTITY OF A VEHICLE

SMITH HARRY BUTLER W/M 33 Officer RAMEY WARRENTS-POSSESSION MORE THAN ONE OUNCE OF MARAJUANA/POSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DANIEL-GOSSETT BRENDA GAIL W/F 42 DCS-LUTZ PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

FOSTER KELLY LYNN W/F 24 Officer PARKER DRIVING WHILE LICENCE SUSPENDED

HUNTER CANDICE MARIE W/F 33 Officer PERKINS WARRANT-THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

GARTH ROBERT EARL B/M 51 Officer MILLER RETURN FROM DOC

KINSEY JAMES THOMAS W/M 50 Officer CAMPBELL FAILURE TO APPEAR FELONY

CAMP RICHARD ROSS W/M 33 Officer WILSON HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

MAGIN AMANDA SHERYL W/F 38 Officer CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CARBAUGH RYAN TODD W/M 31 Officer ALFORD POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, HIT AND RUN, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, NO INSURANCE

CLARK ALONSO LEE B/M 55 Officer CARTER PUBLIC DRUNK

ANDERSON ANDY BURK W/M 45 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

MILLER JASON JUSTIN W/M 39 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

HART BRANDON WAYNE W/M 33 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WEST TAWNYA RENEE W/F 47 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

JURICK PHILLIP BENARD W/M 27 Officer STAFFORD BATTERY-FVA

STARR TINA MANE W/F 49 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

CRUMB STEVE EDWARD W/M 42 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

JOHNSON DAVID LEE W/M 26 WALK-IN FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY (X2), BOND SURRENDER (X2)

WOOTEN JENNIFER DIANE W/F 26 Officer MULLIS CRIMINAL ATTEMPT, BATTERY

PULLIAM TERESA ANN W/F 44 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

COOPER ANITA JEWELL W/F 44 Officer GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, HEAD LIGHT REQUIREMENT, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

CAMPBELL ANDREW JAMES EARL W/M 24 Officer COKER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

ALEXANDER MATTHEW TODD W/M 37 Officer HOLLAND POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WILLIAMS BRIAN EDWARD W/M 30 Officer HOLLAND POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELANT

PITTMAN TIFFANIE MICHELLE W/F 27 Officer SCARBROUGH FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

FORESTER ROBERT SAMUEL W/M 47 Officer WEBBER BATTERY-FVA

FORESTER ERIN MICHELLE W/F 41 Officer WEBBER BATTERY-FVA

HENSON CHARLES EDWARD W/M 37 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

JONES OWEN KIRK W/M 28 Officer STAFFORD SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

CAGLE ANNA MARIE W/F 28 Officer MORTON TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

PLETCHER ANGELA KRISTY W/F 46 Officer HOLLAND DUI-ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GREEN JOSEPH MARSHALL W/M 37 Officer CROSS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, GIVING FALSE NAME

FRANCISCO COREY ALLEN W/M 29 Officer CROSS TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

BUTLER WILLIAM BLAKE W/M 27 Officer MULLIS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

SMITH GREGORY LAMAR W/M 24 Officer COKER THEFT BY TAKING-FELONY

PARKER KEITH FRANKLIN W/M 36 Officer BLACK POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WHITE JESSIE DARRELL W/M 26 Officer WHITFIELD TERRORISTIC THREATS (X3), BURGLARY-1ST DEGREE, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY-2ND DEGREE, BATTERY-FVA

WARD MICHAEL CARRINGTON W/M 30 Officer VANDYKE DUI-LESS SAFE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

KNIGHT AARON LEWIS II W/M 20 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, KNOWINGLY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE, TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENT

SIMPSON CLAYTON HAYES W/M 41 Officer LLEWELLEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPNEDED, TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENT

BIBLE DILLON SETH W/M 21 Officer BLACK POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HOGUE CYNTHIA JEAN W/F 42 Officer BROWN DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ARIZMENDI CECILIA PATRICIA W/F 22 Officer STAFFORD PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

CROWDER JUSTIN HEATHE W/M 35 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, KNOWINGLY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE, BRAKE LIGHT REQUIREMENT

DANIELS TRE JORDAN B/M 21 Officer LANG FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

BENTLEY JEREMY TODD W/M 37 WALK-IN RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

GRAY JAMES DARREL W/M 56 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENTS

BALLEW DAVID KENT W/M 60 Officer WHITFIELD SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA