Monday, April 3, 2017

Just 498 city voters have cast ballots after 10 days of early voting in two City Council runoff elections.

Erskine Oglesby Jr. is trying to unseat Chris Anderson in District 7.

Demetrus Coonrod is opposing incumbent Yusuf Hakeem in District 9.

Thursday is the last day for early voting at the election office off of Amnicola Highway.

The election will be April 11.

The high turnout was 71 on March 23.

The low was nine two days later.