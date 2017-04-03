 Tuesday, April 4, 2017 69.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Coonrod Says Hakeem Hits "New Low In Chattanooga Politics"

Monday, April 3, 2017

City Council District 9 candidate Demetrus Coonrod said incumbent Yusuf Hakeem "hit a new low in Chattanooga politics" in recent comments about her.

 

She said, "Unfortunately this is not that first time women in politics have come under attack by their male opponents who seem intimidated by strong and vocal women. We’ve seen this behavior exhibited in our president and most recently by Fox News host Bill O’Reilly who viciously poked fun of the hairstyle of African American Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

 

"However women and men must stand together against this behavior for the sake of our daughters, our wives, sisters and mothers and should not accept such disrespectful and degrading name calling against women. Marginalizing women is not a norm and should never be tolerated in Chattanooga or anywhere.

 

"Yusuf Hakeem’s comments against me are unfounded, distasteful, shameful and quite frankly is just plain ole disgusting and is a poor example to our young men.

 

"Hakeem’s behavior is a clear indication that he is yet again desperately hanging on to his seat he barely won in his last election, which is why he is stooping so low to defame my character. But I ask voters not to become distracted by his volatile and erratic outbursts of anger that many of us have now become all too familiar with.

 

"Our community is in crisis and we cannot afford to become misled by the petty name calling my opponent has resorted to. Let's remain focused on the issues of building infrastructure in our community, developing our youth who fall prey to gangs, and creating a fairer economy for low income seniors and working class families in my district.

 

"I know you are just as fed up as I am with the lack of development and progress happening in District 9 under our current city councilman. But as our former first lady once said, 'When they go low, we go high.' So I ask that you hang in there, get out and vote like never before and know that change is on the way and together as your next city council woman, we will soar higher in building safer and more vibrant places for the people and our children to live, work and play."


April 4, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 3, 2017

Bounty Hunter Gang Leader Ordered Jailed While Awaiting Handling Of Federal Gun Charge

April 3, 2017

Coonrod Says Hakeem Hits "New Low In Chattanooga Politics"


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Bounty Hunter Gang Leader Ordered Jailed While Awaiting Handling Of Federal Gun Charge

Opinion

County Commission Should Discontinue The Blank Checks To The Unaccountable CVB - And Response (4)

Roy Exum: The Great 4-4-43 Escape

Sports

Sooners, Vols Set New Football Series Starting In 2020

Red Bank Wins Three Of Four Saturday At Ooltewah

